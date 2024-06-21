Inside the Field: Rocket Mortgage Classic

The PGA TOUR heads to Detroit for the sixth playing of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Rickie Fowler triumphed at last year's event in a three-man playoff against Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin. Fifteen-year-old Miles Russell makes his PGA TOUR debut, along with current PGA TOUR Americas member Neal Shipley, who earned low amateur honors at this year's Masters and U.S. Open.