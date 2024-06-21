Inside the Field: Rocket Mortgage Classic
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to Detroit for the sixth playing of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Rickie Fowler triumphed at last year's event in a three-man playoff against Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin. Fifteen-year-old Miles Russell makes his PGA TOUR debut, along with current PGA TOUR Americas member Neal Shipley, who earned low amateur honors at this year's Masters and U.S. Open.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Winner of PGA/Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Webb Simpson
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Francesco Molinari
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Rickie Fowler
Brice Garnett
Chris Gotterup
Nick Hardy
Lee Hodges
Stephan Jaeger
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Jake Knapp
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Taylor Moore
Vincent Norrman
Taylor Pendrith
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J. Spaun
Adam Svensson
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Will Zalatoris
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Zach Johnson
Sponsor exemption (DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, Q-School Category)
Miles Russell
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Jason Dufner
Jimmy Walker
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Luke Clanton
Ben James
Jackson Koivun
Neal Shipley
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Kyle Martin
Past champion member
Cam Davis
Nate Lashley
Top 30 on FedExCup Points List
Adam Schenk
Cameron Young
Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
Eric Cole
Patrick Rodgers
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
Alex Noren
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Davis Thompson
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
Greyson Sigg
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Martin Laird
Ryan Moore
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
Min Woo Lee
Nicolai Højgaard
Major medical extension
Maverick McNealy
C.T. Pan
Lanto Griffin
Brandt Snedeker
Jhonattan Vegas
Bud Cauley
Vince Whaley
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Ryan Fox
Chandler Phillips
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Sami Valimaki
Erik Barnes
Chan Kim
David Skinns
Alejandro Tosti
Ben Silverman
Ryo Hisatsune
Max Greyserman
Joe Highsmith
Hayden Springer
Mac Meissner
Jacob Bridgeman
Rafael Campos
Parker Coody
Tom Whitney
Richard Hoey
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Jorge Campillo
Thorbjørn Olesen
Kevin Dougherty
Trace Crowe
William Furr
Harrison Endycott
Roger Sloan
Pierceson Coody
Ryan McCormick
Paul Barjon
Raul Pereda
Patrick Fishburn
Josh Teater
Scott Gutschewski
Nicholas Lindheim
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Tim Wilkinson
Anders Albertson
Philip Knowles
No. 1 player PGA TOUR University (current year)
Michael Thorbjornsen
Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44
Kevin Tway
Martin Trainer
Wesley Bryan
Patton Kizzire
Henrik Norlander