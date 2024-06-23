Inevitable Scottie Scheffler succeeds again, wins sixth title of year at Travelers Championship

Given that, it would be disingenuous to assert Scheffler is sneaking up on anyone. Those days, if they ever existed, are long gone. He’s the unquestioned best player in the world, and the gap is undeniably large. But there’s a certain quality to golf tournaments that can lull even the trained golf watcher into expecting a different outcome. At points early on Sunday, Scheffler wasn’t top of mind. He parred the first five holes while others assumed the spotlight. Cameron Young birdied his first four holes, pushing himself squarely into the mix after his Saturday 59. Akshay Bhatia and Xander Schauffele made early birdies to tie Kim, who began the day with a one-shot lead. Meanwhile, Scheffler was stuck in neutral. That’s nowhere to be at the gettable TPC River Highlands.