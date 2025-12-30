Tiger turns 50: See 50 records Tiger Woods currently holds on milestone birthday
5 Min Read
Tiger turns 50 | Tiger's top 50 shots of TOUR career
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
As we celebrate Tiger Woods’ 50th birthday, we reflect on what many consider the most illustrious and prolific career in PGA TOUR history.
Throughout his time on the course, Woods redefined greatness, setting records and reaching milestones that still stand today, many of which may never be broken.
Most of the records in this collection date back to 1983, the year the PGA TOUR began tracking individual hole scores, ushering in a new era of statistical milestones.
Below is a comprehensive look at 50 records that Woods currently holds across the annals of golf:
1. Won 82 PGA TOUR tournaments, tied for the most of all-time.
2. Woods made 142 consecutive cuts from 1998 until a missed cut at the 2005 CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
3. Lowest single-season scoring average of 67.794 in both 2000 and 2009.
4. Most under par in a single season on the PGA TOUR since 1983 at 263-under in 2000.
5. Highest season Strokes Gained: Total average (2006: +3.44)
6. Most wins by four or more strokes in a season on the PGA TOUR since 1983, with five in 2000.
7. Tied for the lowest par-3 scoring average in a season on the PGA TOUR since 1983 (2000: 2.91).
8. Highest single-season, bounce-back percentage since 1983 (2000: 36.51).
9. Only player to win the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in three consecutive seasons.
10. Has won in seven different countries, the most of any player since 1983 (Canada, England, Ireland, Japan, Scotland, Spain and the United States).
11. Boasts 19 events in which he led or co-led in Strokes Gained: Approach, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 2003.
12. Tied for the most wins in a single season on the PGA TOUR since 1983 with nine in 2000.
13. Closed out 36 consecutive wins when holding the outright 54-hole lead in 72-hole PGA TOUR events, longest streak of any player since 1983.
14. Earned eight wins on the same course three times (eight wins at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Firestone CC and Torrey Pines, respectively), the most of any player
15. Defended a tournament title 23 successful times, the most of any player all-time.
16. Completed 22 final-round comeback wins, the most of any player in 72-hole PGA TOUR events since 1983.
17. Spent 281 consecutive weeks ranked No. 1 in the OWGR, the longest streak of any player.
18. Spent 683 total weeks ranked No. 1 in the OWGR, the most of any player.
19. Winner of PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 11 times, the most of any player.
20. Played 52 consecutive rounds of par or better, the longest streak of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983.
21. Claimed 12 wins by seven or more strokes, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983.
22. Earned 23 wins in his first 100 starts, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983 (second most being Rory McIlroy with 11).
23. Won seven consecutive starts, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983.
24. Nine seasons winning the Byron Nelson Award (scoring average leader), more than any player since 1980.
25. Won the 2000 U.S. Open by 15 strokes, the largest win of any player in a major championship all-time.
26. Won 11 events in a playoff, the most of any player since 1983.
27. Won the 1997 Masters by 12 strokes, the largest in tournament history.
28. Earned 199 top-10 finishes, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983.
29. Woods is the last player to win in three consecutive weeks on the PGA TOUR (2006 PGA Championship, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Dell Technologies Championship).
30. Currently still the youngest player to complete the career Grand Slam (24 years, 6 months, 23 days).
31. Won four consecutive major championships (2000 U.S. Open, The Open Championship, PGA Championship, 2001 Masters), the longest streak of any player in the modern era.
32. Most total official money earned in a PGA TOUR career.
33. Sixteen wins in Florida, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983 by 11.
34. Thirteen wins in Ohio, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983 by nine.
35. Nine wins in Georgia, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983.
36. Seven wins in Illinois, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983.
37. Eight international wins, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983.
38. Is the only player to win all four majors each by five or more strokes.
39. Only player to win the U.S. Junior Amateur, U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open (winning each three times).
40. Has won five consecutive PGA TOUR starts three separate times; no other player has done this once since 1983.
41. Won each of the four majors the year that Jack Nicklaus made his last start (2000 U.S. Open, 2000 PGA Championship, 2005 Masters, 2005 The Open Championship).
42. Fourteen wins in March, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983.
43. Five wins in May, tied for the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983.
44. Seven wins in June, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983.
45. Eight wins in July, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983.
46. Fifteen wins in August, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983 by eight.
47. Seven wins in September, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983.
48. Eight wins in October, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR since 1983.
49. Earned 46 wins in his 20s, the most of any player on the PGA TOUR.
50. Only player on the PGA TOUR all-time to have five consecutive seasons with five or more wins (1999-2003).