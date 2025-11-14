Justin Thomas undergoes microdisectomy, will miss 'The Skins Game,' start of 2026 season

Written by Paul Hodowanic
Justin Thomas announced Friday that he underwent a successful microdiscectomy to alleviate a disc problem that caused nagging hip pain. Thomas will not participate in the return of “The Skins Game," scheduled for later this month, or the Hero World Challenge in December.
Thomas did not set a timetable for his return, though he acknowledged he will miss some events in the beginning of 2026.
"Life update - I’ve had some nagging hip pain for a handful of months and after some time off and worsening symptoms, an MRI showed I had a disc problem that needed to be treated," Thomas wrote in a social media post.
"I had a successful microdiscectomy performed yesterday at Hospital for Special Surgery in NY and have already been released from the hospital. I’m so grateful to the doctors and staff there for all their hard work and support."
Thomas was slated to compete against FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood, two-time major winner Xander Schauffele and 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley in the return of the iconic golf television franchise, "The Skins Game." A replacement for Thomas was not immediately announced.
Thomas has not played competitive golf since the Ryder Cup in September. The American went 2-2 at Bethpage Black, including a crucial 1-up victory in Sunday Singles against Tommy Fleetwood that helped set up the U.S. Team’s Sunday charge, which ultimately came up short. Before that, Thomas finished seventh in the FedExCup, securing starts in all 2026 Signature Events.
"My next few weeks will be a lot of resting before the rehab process begins. I have a great team behind me who I fully trust to get me back to a better place than I was before!" Thomas continued in his post. "Before you ask, I’m not putting any tournament on the calendar or specific time for returning. While I will miss some events in the beginning of 2026, I want to be very smart and patient in letting my disc fully heal so it isn’t an issue again."
Thomas' next competitive event was expected to be The Skins Game, scheduled for Nov. 28, the day after Thanksgiving, at Panther National, a South Florida course co-designed by Thomas and Jack Nicklaus. The event will air live on Amazon Prime at 9 a.m. ET. It’s the first time “The Skins Game” has been held since 2008. Originally introduced in 1983 as an unofficial money event on the PGA TOUR, "The Skins Game" became a staple on the sports calendar, showcasing high-stakes competition among golf’s biggest stars, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples, Gary Player and Tiger Woods.
The 2026 PGA TOUR season will begin at the Sony Open in Hawaii in early January. Thomas traditionally played The Sentry and The American Express in the opening month of the season.
For now, it looks like Thomas won't be there.