Tiger Woods undergoes disc replacement surgery for pain, lack of mobility
Tiger Woods on 2024 surgery, past struggles with pain
Tiger Woods announced Saturday that he has another surgery on his back. The 15-time major champion posted on social media that he underwent an L4-L5 disc replacement surgery on his lumbar spine.
The procedure was performed Friday morning by Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
“After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with Doctor and Surgeons to have tests taken. The scans determined that I had a collapsed disk in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal. I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back,” Woods wrote in a post on X, signing with his initials, “TW.”
The post went on to note that, “On Friday, Tiger underwent lumbar disc replacement surgery in his L4/5 Lumbar spine for lower back symptoms. The surgery was deemed successful.”
This is the second back surgery in just over a year for Woods, who had a microdecompression surgery on his lumbar spine in September 2024 to relieve a nerve impingement of his lower back. That procedure also was performed by Qureshi, but at his surgical location in West Palm Beach, Florida.
However, this is not Woods’ most recent reported surgery: Woods announced in March that he ruptured his left Achilles while training and practicing at home and underwent successful surgery to repair the tendon.
Woods was seen swinging a club just last month on social media, where he posted video of himself hitting balls on the range at the NEXUS CUP, an exclusive amateur event hosted by Woods at NEXUS Club New York in lower Manhattan.
The latest announcement did not include a timetable for his return to golf. Woods, who turns 50 in December, hasn’t made a PGA TOUR start since 2023 at The Open Championship at Royal Troon. He played PGA TOUR Champions' 2024 PNC Championship (in a cart) alongside son Charlie. Early in 2025, he had planned to play The Genesis Invitational, which he hosts in February, but opted not to compete due to his mother’s death the week prior.
Woods was not among the names in the recently announced field for the Hero World Challenge, the tournament he hosts in Albany, Bahamas, set for Dec. 4-7. Also up in the air will be the first time his Jupiter Links teammates see him in Season 2 of TGL, which kicks off Dec. 28. Jupiter Links, which also features Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner, is scheduled to play its first match Jan. 13, 2026.