Tiger Woods undergoes disc replacement surgery for pain, lack of mobility

Woods was not among the names in the recently announced field for the Hero World Challenge, the tournament he hosts in Albany, Bahamas, set for Dec. 4-7. Also up in the air will be the first time his Jupiter Links teammates see him in Season 2 of TGL, which kicks off Dec. 28. Jupiter Links, which also features Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner, is scheduled to play its first match Jan. 13, 2026.