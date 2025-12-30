Michael Thorbjornsen joins Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley on Boston Common Golf as alternate for upcoming TGL match
2 Min Read
Written by TGL Staff
BOSTON — TGL presented by SoFi and Boston Common Golf announced Monday that Michael Thorbjornsen will join Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley to play as an alternate for Boston Common Golf in their first match this coming Friday, Jan 2. The team is taking on Los Angeles Golf Club at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the ESPN app.
Thorbjornsen, who is a Wellesley, Massachusetts, native, is filling in for Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, who are unable to attend the match due to scheduling. By design, each TGL team has a four-player roster to address scenarios where players are unable to participate due to scheduling or injury. If a team is unable to field a three-player roster, TGL teams can add an alternate for a match. To be eligible for TGL, players must be PGA TOUR members in good standing.
“I was back in Wellesley recently for my high school reunion, and it really reminded me where this journey started,” said Thorbjornsen. “To now have the chance to represent Boston and take the field of play on Jan. 2 alongside Rory and Keegan is incredibly special. These are players I’ve looked up to throughout my development, and the opportunity to compete with them as teammates feels like such a full-circle moment.
"I’ve seen what Boston Common Golf and TGL are building, and the intensity, innovation and team aspect fit exactly how I love to compete. I’m excited to learn from this group of world-class golfers and bring everything I have whenever the team needs me.”
McIlroy added: “I’m excited to have Michael join us for our first match. You often see young talent coming up, but it’s rare to experience the future of the game as a teammate. Michael brings elite talent and a real connection to Boston Common Golf. I’m looking forward to having him with us."