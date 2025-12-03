Q&A with Gil Hanse: Renowned golf architect switches lanes, designing virtual holes for TGL

Then there’s visibility. To a certain degree, we don't mind having limited visibility, people would call it blindness, as an outcome on some of our holes, but when you're looking at a huge screen and you can't see what you're trying to accomplish, that doesn't translate, right? It can translate in the field, but in that setting, not having an elevated tee that you can see the strategy and basically figure out exactly what you want to do. I don't think that would have been a positive. It may have been something we would do in our own designs because we're figuring you're going to play the golf course multiple times, so you're eventually going to figure out where you're going. This is not a one-and-done because they may recycle a hole for different matches, but you're really only going to get one chance to play it. And if we don't show you what we are asking you to do, I don't think it's going to translate very well and not make for very good entertainment.