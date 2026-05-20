Sleeper Picks: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
3 Min Read
Three players to pick at THE CJ CUP not named Scottie Scheffler
NOTE: Sleeper Picks first appeared in "The Early Card" newsletter on Tuesday. To get these before everyone else, subscribe and get them straight to your inbox one day ahead. These picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Top 20
Chandler Phillips (+570) ... Subscribers to “The Early Card” newsletter were first in on my endorsement for him for a top 40 (at +250) at the Valero Texas Open, the website’s version of Sleepers landing here. Those same subscribers, and everyone who signed up since, now are treated to a promotion for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. The method to the magic was and remains simple: He’s a Texan. OK, so he also recorded a top 20 at TPC San Antonio seven weeks ago (a T8 to easily fulfill the wager), just as he did there a year ago (T18) and a few weeks later at TPC Craig Ranch (T15). His skill set is multi-fold with accuracy off the tee and wielding the putter, so while he’s equipped to score to make the cut, he’s even more comfortable when the wind blows in his home state.
Top 30
Hayden Springer (+280) ... Even though ties are excluded from collecting on this bet, it still hits like a giveaway from DraftKings because of the compilation of his year. He’s 3-for-3 on the PGA TOUR with all performances landing him inside the top 30. The biggie was a co-runner-up with partner Alex Smalley at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Because playing time has been sporadic due to conditional status, Springer has moonlighted on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he’s connected for a pair of top 20s and ranks fifth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. And after a hot start at final qualifying for the U.S. Open in Dallas on Monday, he finished one stroke outside the playoff for the final berth into the major. The upshot is that he’s already reacclimated himself to competition in the area to resume sanctioned action.
Top 40
Jimmy Stanger (+190) ... Unlike Springer, Stanger successfully navigated the 36-hole sprint on Monday at Dallas Athletic Club to qualify for his first career major, so you know he’s feelin’ it. It’s a reward for a patient but persistent return from tendinitis in his right elbow for which he has four starts remaining on a Major Medical Extension. To clear the hurdle at THE CJ CUP, he’d need a solo fourth-place finish, but we don’t need anywhere near that to almost double the kickback of the investment. Prior to U.S. Open final qualifying, he delivered a top 40 in four of his last six starts on his own ball. He can thank a reliable putter that has him perched atop the PGA TOUR in conversion percentage from 4-8 feet and three-putt avoidance, but you can plan on thanking him for his service to our objective at TPC Craig Ranch.
Odds were sourced at DraftKings.
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