Sleeper Picks: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Jimmy Stanger (+190) ... Unlike Springer, Stanger successfully navigated the 36-hole sprint on Monday at Dallas Athletic Club to qualify for his first career major, so you know he’s feelin’ it. It’s a reward for a patient but persistent return from tendinitis in his right elbow for which he has four starts remaining on a Major Medical Extension. To clear the hurdle at THE CJ CUP, he’d need a solo fourth-place finish, but we don’t need anywhere near that to almost double the kickback of the investment. Prior to U.S. Open final qualifying, he delivered a top 40 in four of his last six starts on his own ball. He can thank a reliable putter that has him perched atop the PGA TOUR in conversion percentage from 4-8 feet and three-putt avoidance, but you can plan on thanking him for his service to our objective at TPC Craig Ranch.