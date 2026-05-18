Jeremy Paul betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul missed the cut at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson last year after shooting two-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 tournament.
Paul's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Paul's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|69-67-70-71
|-11
|37.688
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-73-70-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|16
|69-68-65-66
|-20
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|69-68-69-72
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|--
Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Paul has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.964 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -1.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.592
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.313
|-0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.237
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.376
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.518
|-1.466
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.592 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards reflects his current performance level.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul has recorded a -2.313 mark. He has hit 65.00% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.60 putts per round and has broken par 19.44% of the time.
- Paul currently has 38 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 172nd in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.