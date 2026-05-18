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Jeremy Paul betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Jeremy Paul missed the cut at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson last year after shooting two-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Paul at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Paul's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-69-2

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Paul's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Paul's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-78+12--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT869-67-70-71-1137.688
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-72E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4669-73-70-73+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship1669-68-65-66-20--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5169-68-69-72-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-70-72-70-8--

    Paul's recent performances

    • Paul has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Paul has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.964 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul has averaged -1.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.592-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.313-0.964
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.237-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.376-0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.518-1.466

    Paul's advanced stats and rankings

    • Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.592 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards reflects his current performance level.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul has recorded a -2.313 mark. He has hit 65.00% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.60 putts per round and has broken par 19.44% of the time.
    • Paul currently has 38 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 172nd in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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