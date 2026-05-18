Chandler Blanchet betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Chandler Blanchetof the United States plays his shot from the ninth teeduring the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Chandler Blanchet will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026 in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Blanchet's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-69-70-73
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|72
|75-72-72-76
|+7
|5.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|71-71-64-71
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-66-73-72
|-4
|42.063
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|64-67-74-67
|-16
|165.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- He finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Blanchet has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.581 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.060
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.063
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.642
|-0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.429
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.948
|-0.581
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a 0.063 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 18.66% of the time.
- Blanchet has earned 261 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.