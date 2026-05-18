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25M AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchetof the United States plays his shot from the ninth teeduring the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Chandler Blanchetof the United States plays his shot from the ninth teeduring the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Chandler Blanchet will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026 in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Blanchet at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Blanchet's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Blanchet's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4469-73-70-70+215.136
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5273-69-70-73+110.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7275-72-72-76+75.250
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3371-71-64-71-723.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-66-73-72-442.063
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open264-67-74-67-16165.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-74+1--

    Blanchet's recent performances

    • He finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Blanchet has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.581 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.0600.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.0630.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.642-0.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.429-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.948-0.581

    Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a 0.063 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 18.66% of the time.
    • Blanchet has earned 261 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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