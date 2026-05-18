Taylor Pendrith betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he won this tournament in 2024 with a score of 23-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, looking to reclaim the title he captured two years ago.
Pendrith's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|2024
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 23-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|72-72-67-71
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|71-67-76-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|74-75-72-63
|E
|5.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-69-72-73
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|73-73-71-71
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|69-70-73-71
|-1
|16.125
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 37th at the Truist Championship, where he finished two-under.
- He has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.396
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.064
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.059
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.467
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.193
|-0.192
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a -0.064 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.48% of the time.
- Pendrith has earned 223 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.