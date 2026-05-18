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Taylor Pendrith betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he won this tournament in 2024 with a score of 23-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, looking to reclaim the title he captured two years ago.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Pendrith's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC67-71-4
    2024164-67-63-67-23

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 23-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4472-72-67-71+215.136
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-70-70-219.969
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3871-67-76-70-418.023
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7174-75-72-63E5.250
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4674-69-72-73E16.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3873-73-71-71E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4569-70-73-71-116.125

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 37th at the Truist Championship, where he finished two-under.
    • He has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3960.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.0640.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.059-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.467-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.193-0.192

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a -0.064 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.48% of the time.
    • Pendrith has earned 223 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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