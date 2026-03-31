Sleeper Picks: Valero Texas Open

Bronson Burgoon (+395) ... Hello, again. It was just last week when he delivered a top-30 finish after appearing in this space. He competed at the Texas Children’s Houston Open via a sponsor exemption. That T10 yielded the top-10 exemption into the Valero Texas Open, so the 38-year-old gets another free play on the PGA TOUR in his home state while enjoying arguably the best form of his career. Of course, DraftKings can’t give it away like it did at Memorial Park Golf Course, where he was available at the same odds for a top 30, but he’s rolled together seven straight top 20s upon arrival since September. The first six all were on the Korn Ferry Tour. While just 2-for-6 and without a top-55 finish at TPC San Antonio, 15 competitive rounds serve as ample experience to feed into his current mojo.