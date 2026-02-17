Sleeper Picks: The Genesis Iniviational

Max Homa (+1025) ... The 35-year-old is scuffling again but faith ignores form in favor of affinity. This is all about "Strokes Gained: Passion." His love affair with Riviera is well documented and it was reciprocated in 2021 when he captured victory, but he’s also finished T5, T10, second and T16 here since 2020. And of course you’re going to make room for Homa where he feels at home. On an aside, Akshay Bhatia, who is +860 in this market in his Riviera debut, reminded us at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am why it’s called gambling. The lefty was my Sleeper in this market pre-tournament at +950 and slept on a two-shot lead after three rounds. Alas, he drifted just enough on Sunday to finish T6. After my endorsements in this market connected five times in 2024 and thrice last year, he would have been my first this season. The kicker is that Homa is a better fit for Riviera than Bhatia presented at Pebble Beach.