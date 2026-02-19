The Genesis Invitational: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

Scheffler got his 2026 campaign off to a hot start with a win at The American Express and has followed with a pair of top-five finishes despite slow starts at TPC Scottsdale and Pebble Beach. He’ll look to make it 19 consecutive top-10 finishes at an event where he’s finished T12 or better each of the last four years. Schauffele’s new season is off to a slower start, but his Riviera record includes four top-15 finishes in six trips, while Kim saw his run of four straight top-11 finishes come to an end last week in the windy conditions at Pebble.