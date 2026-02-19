The Genesis Invitational: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
Written by Staff
The Genesis Invitational returns to historic Riviera Country Club after a one-year absence, with last year's tournament relocated because of widespread fires in the Los Angeles area.
On a rainy Thursday at Riviera that saw a nearly three-hour rain delay, Aaron Rai took the lead at 6-under through 16 holes before play was suspended due to darkness. Rory McIlroy and Jacob Bridgeman share second place at 5-under after both carding 66s. Collin Morikawa, fresh off a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week, posted a 3-under 68. Defending champion Ludvig Åberg struggled to a 72 and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler's first-round struggles continue, as he sits 5-over through 10 holes.
Play will resume at 10 am. ET on Friday, with full coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE.
The second Signature Event of the season features a star-studded field in Los Angeles. Keep reading below for marquee groupings for the second round of The Genesis:
Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa
This group features last week’s winner, last week’s defending champ and the man who nearly took the title wearing gear from the pro shop. McIlroy’s title defense ended in a T14 finish at Pebble, and he’ll look to make his ninth trip to Riviera his first top-three result. Morikawa broke a victory drought of more than two years with his dramatic win on the Monterey Peninsula, and now he’s seeking two in a row on a course where he was a runner-up in 2022. Fleetwood turned heads with his Pebble Beach apparel last week en route to a T4 result, as the FedExCup champ’s T10 finish here two years ago is his best Riviera result.
Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim
Scheffler got his 2026 campaign off to a hot start with a win at The American Express and has followed with a pair of top-five finishes despite slow starts at TPC Scottsdale and Pebble Beach. He’ll look to make it 19 consecutive top-10 finishes at an event where he’s finished T12 or better each of the last four years. Schauffele’s new season is off to a slower start, but his Riviera record includes four top-15 finishes in six trips, while Kim saw his run of four straight top-11 finishes come to an end last week in the windy conditions at Pebble.
Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose
This group has combined to win three of the five TOUR events so far this year, with Gotterup taking both the Sony Open in Hawaii and WM Phoenix Open while Rose cruised to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open. Gotterup is making his tournament debut, while Rose boasts 13 trips around Hogan’s Alley, highlighted by a T4 result in 2017. Rounding out the group will be MacIntyre, who won twice on TOUR last year and finished T15 in 2022 in his lone Riviera start.
Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Åberg, J.J. Spaun
This group features the defending champ and the last player to lift the trophy at Riviera, as Åberg emerged victorious last year at Torrey while Matsuyama’s memorable 62 in the final round earned him a comeback win in 2024. Matsuyama followed his Phoenix playoff loss with a T8 result at Pebble Beach, while Åberg will make just his second career start at Riviera. Rounding out the group will be Spaun, the U.S. Open champ and a Los Angeles native in search of a spark in his fourth start of the season.
How to follow (all times ET)
- Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., ESPN+
- Saturday: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m., ESPN+
- Sunday: 9:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Television:
- Friday: 4-8 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-7 p.m., CBS
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 9:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
Featured groups
PGA TOUR LIVE will finish Round 1 of the below groups, and then stay with them to start their second rounds. All times noted below are second-round tee times. Please note that second-round tee times were pushed back 25 minutes.
FRIDAY
- 12:33 p.m. (marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim
- 12:21 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:45 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Min Woo Lee, Daniel Berger
- 3:02 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
Featured hole
- No. 16