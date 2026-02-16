Power Rankings: The Genesis Invitational

While it’s notable that the par-4 finishing hole has been increased by 24 yards to reach 499 yards, it’s arguable that the new launch pad at the par-3 fourth hole is the headliner. It now tips at 273 yards. That’s 37 yards longer than how it previously could test. It already had been the hardest par 3 on the course in the last three editions, but now it could be set up as the longest par 3 without the influence of altitude on the books in PGA TOUR history, excluding major championships. Only the eighth hole at Cherry Hills Country Club when it hosted the 2014 BMW Championship was longer at 276 yards, but that track is situated more than a mile above sea level. Still, despite its teeth, there were zero double bogeys and only one triple bogey on No. 4 at Riviera in 2023 and 2024 combined.