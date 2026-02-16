Power Rankings: The Genesis Invitational
Written by Rob Bolton
Home most definitely is where the heart is, but that doesn’t just sum up love of a community, it’s also a reflection of guts and grit.
The Genesis Invitational is back where it belongs, at The Riviera Country Club. It was displaced a year ago due to the attention and resources required to battle the wildfires in its hometown of Pacific Palisades, California. In response, the tournament organized fundraising for multiple organizations via the initiative California Rises. Indeed, where heart is.
Extending the need for the normal, a field of 72 is poised for the second Signature Event of 2026. It’s the first of three with a cut. For details on that, how “The Riv” will test, recent changes and more, continue reading beneath the ranking of those projected to contend at the course celebrating its 100th anniversary.
As anniversaries are concerned, the centennial celebration is understandably muted in the wake of the nearby devastation. However, it yields the kind of hope and rebirth where it’s needed the most. And its return to Riviera signifies the beginning of a series of premier competitions.
As the PGA TOUR reassembles for its annual stop hosted by Tiger Woods, the USGA will take over in four months to stage the U.S. Women’s Open. And in two years, even more eyes will be fixated on the George C. Thomas Jr. gem when the Olympic Games are contested here in 2028.
Riviera hasn’t always hosted The Genesis, but it’s shouldered a high percentage of the load since 1973. Since its last edition as host of The Genesis, final modifications in advance of what’s ahead were completed. They consist of new tees that have added the potential of another 61 yards to the par 71. Now maxed out at 7,383 yards, it’s never been longer.
While it’s notable that the par-4 finishing hole has been increased by 24 yards to reach 499 yards, it’s arguable that the new launch pad at the par-3 fourth hole is the headliner. It now tips at 273 yards. That’s 37 yards longer than how it previously could test. It already had been the hardest par 3 on the course in the last three editions, but now it could be set up as the longest par 3 without the influence of altitude on the books in PGA TOUR history, excluding major championships. Only the eighth hole at Cherry Hills Country Club when it hosted the 2014 BMW Championship was longer at 276 yards, but that track is situated more than a mile above sea level. Still, despite its teeth, there were zero double bogeys and only one triple bogey on No. 4 at Riviera in 2023 and 2024 combined.
Par can be a great score at any time during a round in The Genesis, but all of the nine champions were double digits under par and averaged almost 15-under for 72 holes. The scoring average of 70.104 for the field in 2024 established the tournament record (1983-present). Because that was in part due to the construct of the field, it’s a fair target again this week even though finding fairways and greens in regulation always are primary challenges.
Riviera encourages wielding drivers because the Poa annua greens average 7,500 square feet and are governed to roll up to 12.5 feet as measured by the Stimpmeter. Kikuya rough, which is not overseeded, has been allowed to scale to 2 inches this year. That reflects an increase of 1/2 inch, but there is no intermediate cut of rough. This combination of variables favors aggressive strategy with a firm respect for course management. Pouring in par breakers and getting up and down for pars is commonplace. Not only is the course fair and consistent, it’s fun, all reasons why it’s a favorite among touring professionals.
Unlike last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for which all 80 cashed, only the low 50 (plus ties) and all golfers within 10 strokes of the lead after two rounds will survive the cut. The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday are the other two Signature Events that will replicate the familiar format for this trio of legacy stops.
The anchor of the West Coast Swing likely will open with some rain, some wind and a daytime high that will struggle to escape the 50s. The energy will consist of the tail end of a system. Conditions will improve and stay nice for the remainder with lighter winds and a temperature near 70 degrees for the finale.
