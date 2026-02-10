Sleeper Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Open

Taylor Pendrith (+7200) … The next breakthrough victory in a Signature Event will be the first in the series since it was introduced in 2024, so that subset of the field was scratched from consideration in this market at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Then again, an outright Sleeper never has delivered a win when endorsed to do exactly that. Of course, that’s a heavy lift, what with the heavy hitters in the Power Rankings from which the winner is expected to emerge, but the odds for others always are more tantalizing for our purposes on this page. The 34-year-old Canadian is outside the shortest 30 in the field of 80 this week, but he’s one of only two with top 10s in his last two appearances. (Scottie Scheffler is the other.) Pendrith missed the cut in his last two starts in California but opened the season with a T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, his second top 10 at that tournament in three years.