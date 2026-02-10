Sleeper Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Open
4 Min Read
All-time best approach shots at Pebble Beach
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Outright
Taylor Pendrith (+7200) … The next breakthrough victory in a Signature Event will be the first in the series since it was introduced in 2024, so that subset of the field was scratched from consideration in this market at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Then again, an outright Sleeper never has delivered a win when endorsed to do exactly that. Of course, that’s a heavy lift, what with the heavy hitters in the Power Rankings from which the winner is expected to emerge, but the odds for others always are more tantalizing for our purposes on this page. The 34-year-old Canadian is outside the shortest 30 in the field of 80 this week, but he’s one of only two with top 10s in his last two appearances. (Scottie Scheffler is the other.) Pendrith missed the cut in his last two starts in California but opened the season with a T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, his second top 10 at that tournament in three years.
Top 5
Akshay Bhatia (+950) ... At +6600 to win, the lefty is shorter than Pendrith in that market, but he doesn’t have the same level of success at Pebble Beach. Bhatia is 2-for-2 with a T30 as a non-member in 2021 and a T22 in 2025. However, the newlywed is fresh off a personal-best T3 at the WM Phoenix Open thanks to a seriously balanced attack across all four rounds, so form is fueling the endorsement. He’s connected top fives on the PGA TOUR before, but he’s deep enough into his career now that it won’t be a surprise the next time it happens. And then there’s the potential impact of the wind on the weekend that benefits him. Before he (rapidly) evolved into a threat everywhere, he performed best in gusty breezes and alongside coastlines. Granted, the majority of those successes were in tropical latitudes, but it pays forward no matter the temperature.
Akshay Bhatia hits 210-yard tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at WM Phoenix Open
Top 10
Sam Stevens (+470) ... Already a cuts-made machine, the 29-year-old is promised that this week, but this also marks his debut as fully exempt for all Signature Events, so he’s leveled up in his fourth season. Fairly described to pop only occasionally, he arrives having hung up two top 10s in his last five starts dating back to The RSM Classic, so these odds for another are respectful. In his third appearance at Pebble Beach, where he placed T17 last year, he’s also off to a consistently strong start throughout his bag, and he’s one of only 11 without a three-putt on the young season. One of his superpowers can be easing into a level of comfort in the wind as a Kansan who played collegiately at Oklahoma State University.
Top 20
Jacob Bridgeman (+245) … He and eventual FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood were the only non-winners of a PGA TOUR event to qualify for the 2025 TOUR Championship, and now Bridgeman has wasted no time in paving his way for a return trip to the Playoffs finale. Based on the fact that he’s opened his junior season on the PGA TOUR with a T4, a T13 and a T18, it’s easy to think that he’ll just roll out another top 20 to pay this off, and he very well might, but this is his debut at Pebble Beach and, like Stevens, his first as fully exempt into all Signature Events. The cause for potential pause is that he’s making his tournament debut and, while he’s an outstanding putter, that skill set is muted by small greens and the unpredictability of Poa annua grass.
Top 30
Tom Hoge (+255) … If you’re targeting plus money in a field of 80 for this kickback, a couple of concessions must be made. First, accept diminished odds even near the edge of the longest. And second, understand that DraftKings eliminates ties for this and the Top 40 markets. Yet, the 2022 champ still is tasty amid those terms. Since 2021, he’s recorded four top 20s in this tournament, including in both of the last two as a Signature Event. The T6 in 2024 further proved his mettle and mastery in the kind of unpleasant conditions that he might face this weekend. It’s exactly the kind of expectation we can have for talents who grew up playing in four-season climates like the North Dakotan. Meanwhile, after a strong start to his 2025, he’s lacked punch for over nine months, but he did finish T8 at The American Express just three weeks ago.
Top 40
Billy Horschel (+164) … The approach on Hoge also applies to Horschel, who is sixth-longest in this market that omits ties. Who else would you trust with a unit? You’re leaning into a veteran to finish in the 51st percentile of a field, in a tournament that does not have a cut. He easily covered with a T9 here last year. That was a couple of months before he shut it down to have on his right hip. Since his return, he’s posted a pair of top 40s in seven official tournaments, including a T27 at The American Express in January.
Odds were sourced at DraftKings.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET today.