Tiger Woods announces Sahith Theegala as recipient of 2026 Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption at The Genesis Invitational

As Sifford believed, opportunity is only meaningful when met with performance, and Theegala has done exactly that on the PGA TOUR. In just over five years, he has one career win, has made 100 cuts, finished in the top 10 of a tournament 24 times, and he and his family have become fan favorites. To begin the 2026 season, Theegala has made the cut in all four of his starts, finishing in the top-10 twice. The start at Riviera will be his sixth time competing in The Genesis Invitational, a tournament where he has previously made all five cuts and has finished in the top 15 three times. His best finish in The Genesis Invitational came in 2023 when he finished T6.