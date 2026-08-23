‘Darth Vader had more fun’: Wyndham Clark embraces villain role after BMW Championship win

The win is Clark’s sixth of his career, and as best as he can recall, he has felt like the underdog in each. There was the time Clark beat out Xander Schauffele at Quail Hollow, and the U.S. Open he snatched from McIlroy and Rickie Fowler. Even Clark’s 2024 Pebble Beach win came with some baggage when it ended after 54 holes due to weather.