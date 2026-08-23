Rory McIlroy falters down the stretch, leaves BMW Championship with positive momentum

That said, McIlroy will rue a missed opportunity to win. He was shaky on the front nine but made birdies on the eighth and ninth holes to make the turn under par. Meanwhile, Clark made a pair of bogeys and no birdies on his outward nine, cutting his lead down to only two strokes. Clark dropped another shot at the 10th and McIlroy birdied the 11th and suddenly the two were tied. But McIlroy couldn’t sink makeable birdie putts at the 14th, 15th and 16th holes, which gave Clark enough time to collect himself and pull ahead.