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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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23D AGO

Wyndham Clark pulls away for five-shot lead at BMW Championship over Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay

3 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Wyndham Clark Round 3 highlights from BMW Championship

Wyndham Clark Round 3 highlights from BMW Championship

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Written by Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Wyndham Clark lost the lead with a double bogey on the first hole and then left everyone in his wake Saturday at Bellerive Country Club, making five birdies and an eagle in an eight-hole stretch and finishing with a 5-under 65 to build a five-shot lead in the BMW Championship.

It was the second time this year Clark has led by at least five shots going into the final round. He had a six-shot advantage at the U.S. Open and held on to win by one for his second major.

Rory McIlroy ran off three straight birdies late in the round and saved par from a bunker on the 18th for a 65. Patrick Cantlay birdied the 18th for a 66. They were tied for second, a position far more relevant to Cantlay. He is at No. 43 in the FedExCup and needs a high finish to be among the top 30 who advance to the FedExCup finale next week in Atlanta.

"That's a lot to make up," McIlroy said of his deficit. "But if I focus on myself, try to shoot a good score – I shot a 64 and a 65 this week – shoot something similar tomorrow, you never know."

Gary Woodland, trying to cap off his remarkable year with a return to the TOUR Championship, only managed two birdies in a round of 70. He was six shots behind, perhaps too far back to challenge Clark, but high enough to extend his season another week. He is tied with Chris Gotterup (68) at 11 under.


Gary Woodland gets up-and-down from 86 yards for birdie on No. 14 at BMW Championship

Gary Woodland gets up-and-down from 86 yards for birdie on No. 14 at BMW Championship


Clark was bogey-free through 36 holes and only once was under serious stress of making a par. But he pulled his tee shot into gnarly rough on the opening hole, hit the next one into the right rough, came up short of the green and missed a 7-foot putt to take double bogey.

Just like that, he was one shot behind Woodland. They were tied when the crowd erupted for Woodland's 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 seventh. Clark followed with a 10-foot birdie, and that was the start of one of those hot streaks where Clark looks like he can't miss.


Wyndham Clark's 105-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 7 at BMW Championship

Wyndham Clark's 105-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 7 at BMW Championship


He hit a 5-wood to 12 feet for eagle on the par-5 eighth. He holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the 10th, another birdie on the 11th from about 15 feet. And then he made a pair of birdie putts from the 12-foot range on the 13th and 14th to start pulling away.

"You start seeing the lines and you're so much more committed," Clark said of his putting. "You're like, 'OK, that's exactly it.' And then you just stroke it and the ball goes in."

Clark is going for his third win this year, which would put him in the conversation for PGA TOUR Player of the Year with his major championship victory.

Otherwise, Sunday is a matter of who gets to the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, where all 30 players only have to win to claim the FedExCup and the $10 million payoff.

Justin Thomas took a step back with a 71, leaving him in a tie for 15th. Sungjae Im shot 70 and is alone in seventh. He can't afford to fall any farther down the leaderboard if he wants to keep alive his streak of being at the TOUR Championship every year dating back to his rookie season in 2019.

Sunday is also the cutoff to get the six automatic spots in the Presidents Cup. Clark is likely a lock even without moving into the top six spots. Ben Griffin shot a 68 but is still tied for 35th, jeopardizing his chances of being on the U.S. Team at Medinah next month. Cantlay is too far back to be an automatic qualifier, but getting to the TOUR Championship goes a long way toward being an easy pick.

"I feel like my game's in a good spot and ready to go shoot a low one tomorrow," Cantlay said.

Scottie Scheffler shot 68 and is tied for 15th, 12 shots out of the lead.

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24D AGO
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25D AGO
McIlroy makes turnaround for share of BMW Championship lead; Scheffler fades
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22D AGO
Clark holds off McIlroy, Cantlay to capture BMW Championship, third win of season
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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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