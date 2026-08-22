Wyndham Clark pulls away for five-shot lead at BMW Championship over Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay

Sunday is also the cutoff to get the six automatic spots in the Presidents Cup. Clark is likely a lock even without moving into the top six spots. Ben Griffin shot a 68 but is still tied for 35th, jeopardizing his chances of being on the U.S. Team at Medinah next month. Cantlay is too far back to be an automatic qualifier, but getting to the TOUR Championship goes a long way toward being an easy pick.