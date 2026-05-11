Michael Block betting profile: PGA Championship
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Michael Block of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Michael Block looks to build on his tied for 15th finish from 2023 as he returns to the PGA Championship. The tournament runs from May 14-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
Block's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-82
|+15
|2024
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|2023
|T15
|70-70-70-71
|+1
|2022
|MC
|78-73
|+11
At the PGA Championship
- In Block's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 15-over.
- Block's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Block's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-82
|+15
|--
Block's recent performances
- Block had his best finish at The American Express, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-under.
- Block has an average of -0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Block has averaged -2.548 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Block's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.560
|-0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.750
|-0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.969
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-2.087
|-0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.308
|-2.548
Block's advanced stats and rankings
- Block has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.560 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.7 yards provides additional insight into his game off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Block has a -1.750 mark. He has hit 66.67% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Block has delivered a -2.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.67 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 27.78% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.37%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Block as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.