Signature Scroll: This was Tommy Fleetwood's British Open; Is it still?

There was an immensity to his quest. A symphony of applause awaited him at every green, alongside chants of “Come on, Tommy” and “Tommy lad.” Sometimes it was just “lad.” I assumed those were coming from the people who knew him best. Then again, that’s the thing about lad. Everyone knows him. At least, we all feel we do. He wears his emotions, willing to share them whenever asked. He doesn’t chase his heartbreaks; he leans into them. He’s uncomplicatedly human in an era of athletes whom we don’t, can’t and shouldn’t relate to. We hurt in Tommy’s heartbreaks and revel in his successes.