Power Rankings: 125th U.S. Open

Oakmont is the only course that the Fowneses ever designed, but they didn’t stop redesigning it. So, per the assignment, Hanse & Co. dug into the records and emerged with what is their all-star lineup of holes selected from a variety of years when the Fowneses were busy. In other words, preeminent designers of current day applied a collective keen eye with the highest respect for yesteryear for what arguably is the strongest representation of the founding fathers’ best ideas in the aggregate on what is widely the most respected venue for the national championship in the United States. That’s all.