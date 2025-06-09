Nine things to know about Oakmont Country Club, site of 125th U.S. Open Championship

No. 17, 312 yards, par 4: Don’t be surprised if this hole is set up to play shorter than the eighth hole, at least in terms of yardage. The shortest par 4 at Oakmont, it is also the most exciting in terms of potential gain or loss. From the tee to green, the hole climbs 48 feet – the steepest on the course. But with sharp dogleg left, it can also be cut short – enough so that some players will drive it, only 305 guards from tee to green. The problem isn’t reaching the green; it’s staying on it. The putting surface is the smallest on the course, only 5,371 sq. ft. It is also convex (like an upside-down soup bowl) and vice-gripped by five very deep bunkers, the most conspicuous of which, front right, is known as “Big Mouth.” Hanse’s restoration opened up the front left approach area, thereby making it more tempting to play driver off the tee; as for a safe layup with an iron to the right. It then calls for a delicate shot over “Big Mouth” to a green that offers little depth or support for a wedge approach. This modest-looking hole will bring a wide variety of scores into play, from 2s to 7s.