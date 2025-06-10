Bolton: U.S. Open offers options for roster management in Segment 3

Justin Thomas ... Unless it’s the Masters, I don’t put a ton of stock into a set of results specific to another major because they migrate. Instead, because dynamics are heightened for history, I’ve always espoused that it’s more telling to review the series as a whole. He’s a two-time major champion, so he’s succeeded under the brightest of lights and heaviest of pressure, but he has only one top 30 in his last dozen starts in the majors (T8, 2024 PGA Championship). So, invest elsewhere but pencil him in for next week’s Travelers Championship, where he’s likely to populate the Power Rankings on recent course history alone.

Collin Morikawa ... The granular data that you can review on glowing rectangles supports him for days, but it’s still a results-based activity, and his results have been too inconsistent for the projections. I heralded his recent decision to hire a new caddie, but its dark side is that he felt that he needed a change of scenery. Still, while there are at least six others who deserve a roster spot, I acknowledge that he presents as a reliable contrarian. The problem is, you’d have to be in the most discerning of leagues for it to pay off, because on name alone, he’ll be a popular pick. It’s the same phenomenon that inflates salary value in DFS, and you know it when you see it.

Brooks Koepka ... This is a recurring theme. He landed in this section for the PGA Championship and missed the cut, so this serves to merely update the accounting. He’s now gone seven straight majors without a top 25.