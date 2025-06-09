Aaron Rai betting profile: U.S. Open
Aaron Rai of England plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai returns to the U.S. Open after finishing tied for 19th in 2024. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open.
Rai's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
At the U.S. Open
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of four-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at six-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|67-72-74-69
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-71-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|70-74-73-70
|-1
|42.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-72-69
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|74-72-67-71
|-4
|115.000
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of four-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.184 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.349
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.403
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.019
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.137
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.595
|0.184
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.349 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.6 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.403 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai is delivering a -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Rai currently ranks 54th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 593 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the U.S. Open.
