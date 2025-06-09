Aaron Rai betting profile: U.S. Open

Rai has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of four-under.

Rai has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.