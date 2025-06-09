PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai returns to the U.S. Open after finishing tied for 19th in 2024. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Rai at the U.S. Open.

    Rai's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1969-74-68-73+4

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of four-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at six-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-74+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1967-72-74-69-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-71-66-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3870-68-71-69-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2770-74-73-70-142.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-72-69-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1174-72-67-71-4115.000

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of four-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.184 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3490.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4030.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.019-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.137-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.5950.184

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.349 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.6 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.403 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai is delivering a -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
    • Rai currently ranks 54th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 593 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

