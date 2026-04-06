The Five: First-timers with best chance to win the Masters

Driving distance isn’t a prerequisite for success at Augusta National, as it often is at other major championship venues, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. If this Masters becomes a driving contest, Penge should see his name rise up the leaderboard. Despite a topsy-turvy start to 2026, which includes the birth of a new baby, Penge leads the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee. Much of that benefit comes because of his extraordinary length. Thus far, he’s about 22 yards longer than the average PGA TOUR player. When the rest of his game lines up, he contends – as he did earlier this year at The Genesis Invitational and again at the Valspar Championship. But just as quickly as Penge can go low, his scores can balloon if the rest of his game isn’t aligned. In seven starts, he’s made only three cuts. That makes him feast or famine at Augusta National.