The Five: Which top players will bounce back in 2026?

Still, Dunlap is just 22 years old, the second-youngest full-time player on the PGA TOUR behind Aldrich Potgieter. Many of Dunlap’s contemporaries from his junior days are still in college. Dunlap is a PGA TOUR winner. The Alabama native will need to figure out the driver in the new year. That was what caused the most trouble, none moreso than when he shot 90 in the first round of the Masters. He brought on a new swing coach in the offseason, Scott Hamilton, to work through those deficiencies and finished T8 in Utah during the fall in his first event with Hamilton.