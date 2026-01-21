Second chances: Can two former top prospects thrive in their return to PGA TOUR?

Coody didn’t go through the same mental or physical swoon Dumont de Chassart experienced. Coody represents a different subsect of the rookie experience, one in which a few bounces of the ball change career trajectories. Even after a poor start to 2024, the Texas grad had a chance to erase it all at the ISCO Championship over the summer. He played his best golf of the year to get into a five-man playoff and survived the first two playoff holes. Then Harry Hall pulled off the improbable, chipping in on the third playoff hole to steal the show. A runner-up finish is still usually good enough for a player to keep their card, but with fewer FedExCup points available for the Additional Event, Coody didn’t jump high enough. He sat around the top-125 bubble all fall but missed four of his last six cuts to finish at No. 131.