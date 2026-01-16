Inside the Field: The American Express
4 Min Read
Sepp Straka wins 2025 The American Express
Written by Staff
The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with the second tournament of its young season, The American Express from scenic PGA WEST.
The American Express is one of two FedExCup events that feature the pro-am format and one of four tournaments played over multiple courses.
World No. 1 and reigning four-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, Scottie Scheffler, is set to make his season debut and his sixth start at the event.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field in La Quinta:
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Scheffler, Scottie
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Clark, Wyndham
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Harman, Brian
Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
Burns, Sam
Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Henley, Russell
Kitayama, Kurt
Åberg, Ludvig
Winner of the FedExCup (five-year exemption)
Cantlay, Patrick
Member of last named U.S. Ryder Cup team
English, Harris
Griffin, Ben
Member of last named European Ryder Cup team
Højgaard, Rasmus
MacIntyre, Robert
Rose, Justin
Straka, Sepp
Member of last named U.S. Presidents Cup team
Finau, Tony
Homa, Max
Theegala, Sahith
Member of last named International Presidents Cup Team
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Day, Jason
Hughes, Mackenzie
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Lee, Min Woo
Pendrith, Taylor
Scott, Adam
Past champion of The American Express
Dufner, Jason
Dunlap, Nick
Landry, Andrew
Long, Adam
PGA section champion
Block, Michael
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Bhatia, Akshay
Brennan, Michael
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Davis, Cam
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Fisk, Steven
Gerard, Ryan
Hall, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Jaeger, Stephan
Kirk, Chris
McCarty, Matt
Mouw, William
Novak, Andrew
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Riley, Davis
Schenk, Adam
Taylor, Nick
Thompson, Davis
Valimaki, Sami
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vilips, Karl
Yu, Kevin
Garnett, Brice
Horschel, Billy
Kizzire, Patton
Malnati, Peter
Pavon, Matthieu
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
Bridgeman, Jacob
Stevens, Sam
Berger, Daniel
McCarthy, Denny
Kim, Michael
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Fowler, Rickie
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Schmid, Matti
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik
Top 100 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Smalley, Alex
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Mitchell, Keith
Meissner, Mac
Woodland, Gary
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Hisatsune, Ryo
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
Saddier, Adrien
Noren, Alex
Parry, John
Li, Haotong
Nakajima, Keita
Smith, Jordan
Brown, Dan
Top 20 on prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Keefer, Johnny
Blanchet, Chandler
Smotherman, Austin
Shipley, Neal
Gonzalez, Emilio
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Kim, S.H.
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Coody, Pierceson
Lee, S.T.
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA TOUR University
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Ford, David
Nos. 101-110 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
Hodges, Lee
Castillo, Ricky
Wallace, Matt
Hossler, Beau
Salinda, Isaiah
Lipsky, David
Fishburn, Patrick
Major medical extension
Zalatoris, Will
Hoffman, Charley
Streelman, Kevin
Stanger, Jimmy
Nos. 111-125 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
Svensson, Jesper
Ghim, Doug
Putnam, Andrew
Ventura, Kris
Power, Seamus
Kuchar, Matt
Lower, Justin
Moore, Taylor
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Suber, Jackson
Griffin, Lanto
Nos. 125-150 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
Snedeker, Brandt
Capan III, Frankie
Young, Carson
Kim, Chan