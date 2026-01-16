PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Inside the Field: The American Express

Sepp Straka wins 2025 The American Express

    The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with the second tournament of its young season, The American Express from scenic PGA WEST.

    The American Express is one of two FedExCup events that feature the pro-am format and one of four tournaments played over multiple courses.

    World No. 1 and reigning four-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, Scottie Scheffler, is set to make his season debut and his sixth start at the event.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field in La Quinta:

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)

    Scheffler, Scottie

    Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    Clark, Wyndham
    Fitzpatrick, Matt

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    Harman, Brian

    Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)

    Burns, Sam

    Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

    Henley, Russell
    Kitayama, Kurt
    Åberg, Ludvig

    Winner of the FedExCup (five-year exemption)

    Cantlay, Patrick

    Member of last named U.S. Ryder Cup team

    English, Harris
    Griffin, Ben

    Member of last named European Ryder Cup team

    Højgaard, Rasmus
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Rose, Justin
    Straka, Sepp

    Member of last named U.S. Presidents Cup team
    Finau, Tony
    Homa, Max
    Theegala, Sahith

    Member of last named International Presidents Cup Team

    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Day, Jason
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Kim, Si Woo
    Kim, Tom
    Lee, Min Woo
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Scott, Adam

    Past champion of The American Express

    Dufner, Jason
    Dunlap, Nick
    Landry, Andrew
    Long, Adam

    PGA section champion

    Block, Michael

    Tournament winner in past two seasons

    Bhatia, Akshay
    Brennan, Michael
    Campbell, Brian
    Campos, Rafael
    Davis, Cam
    Echavarria, Nico
    Eckroat, Austin
    Fisk, Steven
    Gerard, Ryan
    Hall, Harry
    Highsmith, Joe
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kirk, Chris
    McCarty, Matt
    Mouw, William
    Novak, Andrew
    Poston, J.T.
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Riley, Davis
    Schenk, Adam
    Taylor, Nick
    Thompson, Davis
    Valimaki, Sami
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Vilips, Karl
    Yu, Kevin
    Garnett, Brice
    Horschel, Billy
    Kizzire, Patton
    Malnati, Peter
    Pavon, Matthieu

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup Points List

    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Stevens, Sam
    Berger, Daniel
    McCarthy, Denny
    Kim, Michael
    Cauley, Bud
    Hoge, Tom
    Fowler, Rickie
    Greyserman, Max
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Schmid, Matti
    Grillo, Emiliano
    van Rooyen, Erik

    Top 100 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

    Hoey, Rico
    McGreevy, Max
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Smalley, Alex
    Whaley, Vince
    Cole, Eric
    Mitchell, Keith
    Meissner, Mac
    Woodland, Gary
    Roy, Kevin
    Hubbard, Mark
    Ramey, Chad
    Phillips, Chandler
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Walker, Danny
    Kanaya, Takumi

    Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour

    Saddier, Adrien
    Noren, Alex
    Parry, John
    Li, Haotong
    Nakajima, Keita
    Smith, Jordan
    Brown, Dan

    Top 20 on prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    Keefer, Johnny
    Blanchet, Chandler
    Smotherman, Austin
    Shipley, Neal
    Gonzalez, Emilio
    Lebioda, Hank
    Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
    Kim, S.H.
    Lamprecht, Christo
    Chatfield, Davis
    Bauchou, Zach
    Coody, Pierceson
    Lee, S.T.
    Kang, Jeffrey
    Hirata, Kensei
    VanDerLaan, John
    Dou, Zecheng
    Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
    Nyholm, Pontus

    Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School

    Ewart, A.J.
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Svensson, Adam
    Rozo, Marcelo
    Wu, Dylan

    PGA TOUR University

    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon
    Ford, David

    Nos. 101-110 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

    Hodges, Lee
    Castillo, Ricky
    Wallace, Matt
    Hossler, Beau
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Lipsky, David
    Fishburn, Patrick

    Major medical extension

    Zalatoris, Will
    Hoffman, Charley
    Streelman, Kevin
    Stanger, Jimmy

    Nos. 111-125 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

    Svensson, Jesper
    Ghim, Doug
    Putnam, Andrew
    Ventura, Kris
    Power, Seamus
    Kuchar, Matt
    Lower, Justin
    Moore, Taylor
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam
    Suber, Jackson
    Griffin, Lanto

    Nos. 125-150 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

    Snedeker, Brandt
    Capan III, Frankie
    Young, Carson
    Kim, Chan

