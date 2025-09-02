Q&A: Sahith Theegala details 'really bad' injury, setbacks that delayed return, outlook for FedExCup Fall

That injury was really, really bad at Houston, Valspar. It was getting slowly and slowly better, but the feeling I had at the top of my swing and the feeling I had just at impact were the same for three months and I just kept trying to play through it. I was like, 'All right, I can't stop now.' The docs were like, 'A couple weeks in two or three weeks with an injection, you'll probably be healed.' There were no guarantees because golf is such a weird rotational sport, but I was like, ‘I can't take weeks off before Augusta. I need to be in good shape. My first event back's not gonna be Augusta.’ And Augusta was actually the last event that I made a cut in. And I was not healthy there either, but I just willpowered my way to a decent event there. It was still bad after, but again it was just not bad enough to where I couldn't play so I kept playing.