The Five: Questions Brooks Koepka must answer in his return
5 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Brooks Koepka spoke to the media for the first time on Tuesday since he announced his return to the PGA TOUR. In the 30-minute press conference, Koepka detailed why he came back (his family), his emotions as he readies to play at Torrey Pines (mostly nervousness) and his outlook for the year (he’s ready to grind).
Yet Koepka can only answer so many questions with his words. Much of what we’re all wondering will be answered with his play. So as he gears up for his return at the Farmers Insurance Open, what questions are still left to be answered on the course? A lot, as it turns out.
1. Can Koepka hit the ground running?
Koepka made no secret that he expects some nerves as he traverses his way back on the PGA TOUR. Will that lead to any buffer in his results? Understandably, it might, but with his status on TOUR, he can’t afford to dilly-dally for too long.
Luckily, he arrives at Torrey Pines off the back of several strong results to end 2025. Koepka played four DP World Tour events last fall and, after missing the cut in the first two, amassed a solo-fourth at the FedEx Open de France and a T15 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Koepka’s 2025 was largely erratic, much of which he attributes to very real distractions that took his focus away from golf, but the strong finish to the year at least signals he’s very capable of playing good golf right now.
Torrey Pines profiles as the type of course Koepka thrives on, one that prioritizes driving and ball-striking. The course setup of narrow fairways and penal rough mirrors how many modern U.S. Open and PGA Championships are set up. All five of Koepka’s majors have come from those two tournaments. Then, he plays the WM Phoenix Open, a tournament at which he's performed better than any other. He’s won the event twice and also has a T3 finish in five total appearances.
In other words, Koepka is in a position to thrive right out of the gate if he can take advantage.
2. Will Koepka play his way into Signature Events?
As part of the Returning Member Program, Koepka is ineligible to receive sponsor exemptions into 2026 Signature Events. That means he will need to play his way into tournaments like the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, among others.
So what does he need to do? Through two weeks, the threshold for the Aon Swing 5 (the only path into the first two Signature Events) is 98 FedExCup points, though that is likely to increase over the next two weeks. But at minimum, Koepka will need to amass that number of FedExCup points to have a chance. Or, roughly, a top-six finish in one of the two weeks.
If Koepka can do that, he has a golden opportunity to play well in those events and amass even more FedExCup points that could quickly make him eligible for even more Signature Events down the line. If he misses, it will become harder and harder to crack the Aon Next 10 list and would make his season much more strenuous.
3. What’s Koepka’s long-term outlook?
The short-term stakes are well known, but what should the long-term expectations be for Koepka? How long can he stay at his peak? At age 35, he’s one year younger than McIlroy, but Koepka has been hampered by injuries during stretches of his career. He’s won a major in the last three years and added three other top 20s, but he’s coming off his worst year in the majors of his career (he missed three cuts and finished T12 at the U.S. Open).
There are reasons to fall on either side of the argument. Yet his pedigree as one of the top players of his generation shouldn’t be overlooked. If he is motivated and healthy, there’s no reason to believe he can’t continue to contend and win some of the biggest events on the pro golf calendar.
4. Are the injuries behind him?
Koepka dealt with a series of injuries between 2019 and 2021, and although he’s remained relatively healthy since then, it’s a valid concern. Koepka has previously stated he expects he will need a full knee replacement sometime in the future. He’s injured both knees over the course of his career, though the 2021 injury to his right knee was considered more serious. Koepka said he “shattered” his right kneecap sometime after winning the WM Phoenix Open. At points, he worried whether the injury would derail his career.
As Koepka, 35, continues to age and plays a ramped-up schedule, remaining healthy will be paramount. He’s shown he’s still among the world’s best when he’s feeling good. It might just be the only thing keeping him from returning to top form and challenging Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at the top of the game.
5. How will Koepka be received by players, fans?
Koepka admitted this very question has been stuck in his mind since deciding to return.
“There are some guys that are happy to see me back and some guys that won't and I understand that,” Koepka said. “Like I said, that will be the fun part of having those conversations. Some of them might be tougher than others, but at the same time it's the opportunity I was given and I think anybody that I guess is in my shoes that has the opportunity to come back and the position that I was in, I was going to take it.”
Koepka said 10-15 players had already come up to him and said something when he arrived on Monday. He expects to have a lot more conversations in the coming months. He also voiced a similar sentiment for fans. He said he’s “a little nervous” to hear how they respond, concluding with: “I hope they’re happy I’m out here.”