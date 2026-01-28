The Five: Questions Brooks Koepka must answer in his return

The short-term stakes are well known, but what should the long-term expectations be for Koepka? How long can he stay at his peak? At age 35, he’s one year younger than McIlroy, but Koepka has been hampered by injuries during stretches of his career. He’s won a major in the last three years and added three other top 20s, but he’s coming off his worst year in the majors of his career (he missed three cuts and finished T12 at the U.S. Open).