Sixty-two year old Vijay Singh makes cut at Sony Open, Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau likely to miss cut
2 Min Read
Vijay Singh sinks a 29-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Sony Open
Written by Paul Hodowanic
It wasn’t the start to the year that several current stars hoped for at the Sony Open in Hawaii, but it marked a milestone for a star of a bygone era.
Vijay Singh, 62, made the cut at Waialae Country Club on Friday, just his second made cut since 2021. Singh surprised many when he decided to use a career money exemption in 2026, making him eligible for Full-Field Events on the PGA TOUR this season. Singh has not played full-time on TOUR since 2017.
Singh’s performance was a reminder of the 34-time TOUR winner’s immense talent. Singh has played primarily on PGA TOUR Champions since 2017. He’s won five times on that circuit. Singh played steady golf for 36 holes at Waialae, shooting an opening round 2-under 68 and following it up with an even-par 70 on Friday.
Vijay Singh sinks a 31-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at Sony Open
Meanwhile, several notables are expected to miss the cut, including Keegan Bradley (even-par) and Tony Finau (6-over). As of 6:15 p.m. ET, the cutline was projected for 1-under.
Finau hit just 19 of 36 greens at the Sony Open, a troubling continuation of what was Finau’s worst ball-striking season of his career in 2025. Despite a relatively mediocre year by Finau’s standards, the six-time TOUR winner missed only five cuts a season ago and just one missed cut came after the Masters in April. Finau had not played the Sony Open since 2018. He’s missed the cut in three of his six appearances.
Tony Finau sinks 4-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Sony Open
Bradley battled the cutline for much of the day and seemed poised to jump to the right side of it until he made a double bogey on the par-3 seventh, his 16th hole of the day. Bradley missed just two cuts in 2025 and had played Waialae well in recent years. He lost the tournament in a playoff in 2024 and finished tied for sixth last season.