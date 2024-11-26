The Five: Remembering top five stories from FedExCup Fall

“That’s probably the most alive I’ve felt on the golf course,” Dahmen said Sunday. “Especially the last nine holes, for sure … because I care. I think I was portrayed maybe in a TV show (Netflix’s 'Full Swing') where I didn’t care as much as people think, or I didn’t put in the time or the effort. But I have amazing people around me, my wife, my caddie Geno, my coaches, my friends; they’re just a special group of people who care about me. I really wanted to do it for them, and I wanted to keep this ride going.”