Puerto Rico’s Rafael Campos earns storybook first TOUR title at Butterfield Bermuda
Six days after birth of first child, wins to keep his TOUR card
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
Rafael Campos completed the dream Sunday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It’s been a long time coming. It was one of those Sundays that perfectly encapsulates the ties that bind golf and family together. A tear- and champagne-soaked celebration on the 18th green at Port Royal Golf Course sparked a powerful sentiment – he just couldn’t wait to call home.
Home looks a little different these days for Campos, 36, whose wife had her labor induced Monday so that Campos, who entered the week at No. 147 on the FedExCup Fall standings after missing 13 of his last 14 cuts on the PGA TOUR, could compete in Bermuda. He didn’t want to be here. It was his own fault, he admitted. But such is the nature of this game on this TOUR – every shot, and every result, counts.
And sometimes, it counts big.
With just two events left in 2024, Campos looked unlikely to keep his full TOUR card. But after a 9-under 62 Saturday – one off tying the course record – he was firmly in the mix for his first TOUR title. He delivered Sunday with a 3-under 68, good for a three-shot win over Andrew Novak at 19-under 265. He improved to No. 80 in the FedExCup Fall standings. And the win means plenty more – in terms of job security, special invitations, and a big-time familial celebration soon enough.
There were some shaky moments on Sunday. No first-time winner on the PGA TOUR is immune to that, necessarily. Although Campos went birdie-eagle on Nos. 6 and 7 on his front nine, he also had a pair of bogeys. He had back-to-back birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 after making the turn but missed a short knee-knocker on the par-4 14th for par, opening the door a crack for the chasing pack.
Alas, Novak made two bogeys of his own in his final eight holes, while Justin Lower bogeyed three of his final five. Novak finished runner-up while Mark Hubbard and Adrien Dumont de Chassart shared third place.
At 36, Campos, who won on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 en route to his first TOUR card but has bounced between the circuits ever since, said he was most thrilled to have the opportunity to set a schedule over the next few seasons. That, he said – with a baby on the way – was the thing that had been bothering him the most over the last six months. Perhaps, he said, it was weighing on him a little too much. He put a lot of trust in his faith this week, and there were signs – including Monday, of course, when his daughter was born. Through the competition itself, there were a few reminders that God was there for him, he said, just like five years ago when he won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club.
“When I won in 2019 in Abaco, I remember feeling like very calm and there are a couple sun rays that I would look at, like that's kind of weird, I know He's there,” Campos said. “There were a couple things that I thought about during the round. One was I remember back years ago I would always pray for some things or write them down. Ironically, like 12 years later I found the note and everything that I wanted came true, but it took 12 years.
“You don't pray to have things happen like right now and all those things; ironically, all those things happened.”
Campos’ victory was special for many reasons. A touring veteran who had a baby six days ago breaks through for his maiden TOUR title on a windswept island, not unlike his homeland. Tremendous. But, speaking of his homeland – Puerto Rico – this particular victory came just three months after Chi Chi Rodriguez, the most prolific and inspirational Puerto Rican golfer of all time, passed away. Rodriguez’s influence continues to permeate through Campos, and now he wants to be just an influential for the next generation at home, too.
“Obviously Chi Chi was an inspiration for us. I only got to hang out with him very few times, but I know for a fact back home they are celebrating like crazy right now and I can't wait in a week and a half to go back home and be able to sit down with family and friends and celebrate what just happened this week,” Campos said. “I want to be hopefully a role model to the junior golfers back home. I know for a fact this will definitely help them out, for them to realize like, ‘Hey, man, he did it, he went through everything, he went through all the stages and all that and he was able to get a trophy on the PGA TOUR.’”
Campos lifted the trophy Sunday evening, of course, but he already felt like he was a winner this week. How could he not have? With a laugh, Campos admitted he has long watched the PGA TOUR and seen players who just have babies start winning – Scottie Scheffler is a perfect example.
“I'm like, when my wife got pregnant, it's either they already had the baby or just won and wife is pregnant and won. I'm like, God, honey, we've got to start doing something,” Campos said with a smile.
That was fast.
“Now stories like that do come true apparently,” Campos continued. “I just can't believe I'm here sitting with you guys and being able to say I'm a PGA TOUR champion.”