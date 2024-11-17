Puerto Rico’s Rafael Campos earns storybook first TOUR title at Butterfield Bermuda

At 36, Campos, who won on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 en route to his first TOUR card but has bounced between the circuits ever since, said he was most thrilled to have the opportunity to set a schedule over the next few seasons. That, he said – with a baby on the way – was the thing that had been bothering him the most over the last six months. Perhaps, he said, it was weighing on him a little too much. He put a lot of trust in his faith this week, and there were signs – including Monday, of course, when his daughter was born. Through the competition itself, there were a few reminders that God was there for him, he said, just like five years ago when he won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club.