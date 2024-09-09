PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry: Track scores as players pursue TOUR cards

The top five and ties at PGA TOUR Q-School's Final Stage will earn 2025 PGA TOUR cards. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Q-School is back in session – and with stakes as high as ever.

    For the second straight year, PGA TOUR cards will be available at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, which will be held Dec. 12-15 at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The top five and ties will earn an immediate promotion to golf’s highest level, with the remaining finishers at Final Stage earning varying levels of Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas membership based on finish.

    Q-School consists of four stages: pre-qualifying, First Stage, Second Stage and Final Stage. Some players begin at pre-qualifying, while others are directly exempt into First Stage, Second Stage or Final Stage based on prior merit.

    Click here for more information on how Q-School works.

    Q-School is a place where dreams – and nightmares – are realized. It’s where a single shot can alter a player’s entire life. But Q-School also represents golf distilled to its purest form. Shoot the scores and reap the rewards.

    The journey for those five PGA TOUR cards is in full swing. This page will be your one-stop shop to follow the quest for the cards.

    Upcoming sites

    Pre-qualifying

    Sept. 11-13: Bull Valley Golf Club; Woodstock, Illinois
    Sept. 11-13: The Club at Irish Creek; Kannapolis, North Carolina
    Sept. 18-20: Brunswick (Georgia) Country Club
    Sept. 18-20: Sand Creek Station Golf Club; Newton, Kansas
    Sept. 18-20: Mayfield SRC - Sand Ridge; Chardon, Ohio
    Sept. 25-27: Canyon/Loblolly; Greenville, Alabama
    Sept. 25-27: La Costa - South; Carlsbad, California
    Sept. 25-27: The Bridges Golf Club; Gunter, Texas

    First Stage

    Oct. 8-11: Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club; Maricopa, Arizona
    Oct. 8-11: Country Club of Ocala (Florida)
    Oct. 8-11: Wilderness Ridge Country Club - Champion; Lincoln, Nebraska
    Oct. 8-11: Indian Springs - River; Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
    Oct. 15-18: The Preserve at Ironhorse; West Palm Beach, Florida
    Oct. 15-18: Lake Caroline Golf Club; Madison, Mississippi
    Oct. 15-18: Bermuda Run (North Carolina) Country Club - East
    Oct. 15-18: University of New Mexico Championship Course; Albuquerque, New Mexico
    Oct. 15-18: Rockwall (Texas) Golf & Athletic Club
    Oct. 22-25: Magnolia Grove - Crossing; Semmes, Alabama
    Oct. 22-25: Bear Creek Golf Club; Murrieta, California
    Oct. 22-25: Champions Pointe Golf Club; Henryville, Indiana
    Oct. 22-25: Abilene (Texas) Country Club

    Second Stage

    Nov. 19-22: The Landings Club - Deer Creek; Savannah, Georgia
    Dec. 3-6: Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail - Highland/Marshwood; Dothan, Alabama
    Dec. 3-6: Valencia (California) Country Club
    Dec. 3-6: Hammock Beach Conservatory; Palm Coast, Florida
    Dec. 3-6: Kinderlou Forest Golf Club; Valdosta, Georgia

    Final Stage

    Dec. 12-15: TPC Sawgrass (Valley) and Sawgrass Country Club; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida