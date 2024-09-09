2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry: Track scores as players pursue TOUR cards
The top five and ties at PGA TOUR Q-School's Final Stage will earn 2025 PGA TOUR cards. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Q-School is back in session – and with stakes as high as ever.
For the second straight year, PGA TOUR cards will be available at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, which will be held Dec. 12-15 at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The top five and ties will earn an immediate promotion to golf’s highest level, with the remaining finishers at Final Stage earning varying levels of Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas membership based on finish.
Q-School consists of four stages: pre-qualifying, First Stage, Second Stage and Final Stage. Some players begin at pre-qualifying, while others are directly exempt into First Stage, Second Stage or Final Stage based on prior merit.
Q-School is a place where dreams – and nightmares – are realized. It’s where a single shot can alter a player’s entire life. But Q-School also represents golf distilled to its purest form. Shoot the scores and reap the rewards.
The journey for those five PGA TOUR cards is in full swing. This page will be your one-stop shop to follow the quest for the cards.
Upcoming sites
Pre-qualifying
Sept. 11-13: Bull Valley Golf Club; Woodstock, Illinois
Sept. 11-13: The Club at Irish Creek; Kannapolis, North Carolina
Sept. 18-20: Brunswick (Georgia) Country Club
Sept. 18-20: Sand Creek Station Golf Club; Newton, Kansas
Sept. 18-20: Mayfield SRC - Sand Ridge; Chardon, Ohio
Sept. 25-27: Canyon/Loblolly; Greenville, Alabama
Sept. 25-27: La Costa - South; Carlsbad, California
Sept. 25-27: The Bridges Golf Club; Gunter, Texas
First Stage
Oct. 8-11: Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club; Maricopa, Arizona
Oct. 8-11: Country Club of Ocala (Florida)
Oct. 8-11: Wilderness Ridge Country Club - Champion; Lincoln, Nebraska
Oct. 8-11: Indian Springs - River; Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Oct. 15-18: The Preserve at Ironhorse; West Palm Beach, Florida
Oct. 15-18: Lake Caroline Golf Club; Madison, Mississippi
Oct. 15-18: Bermuda Run (North Carolina) Country Club - East
Oct. 15-18: University of New Mexico Championship Course; Albuquerque, New Mexico
Oct. 15-18: Rockwall (Texas) Golf & Athletic Club
Oct. 22-25: Magnolia Grove - Crossing; Semmes, Alabama
Oct. 22-25: Bear Creek Golf Club; Murrieta, California
Oct. 22-25: Champions Pointe Golf Club; Henryville, Indiana
Oct. 22-25: Abilene (Texas) Country Club
Second Stage
Nov. 19-22: The Landings Club - Deer Creek; Savannah, Georgia
Dec. 3-6: Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail - Highland/Marshwood; Dothan, Alabama
Dec. 3-6: Valencia (California) Country Club
Dec. 3-6: Hammock Beach Conservatory; Palm Coast, Florida
Dec. 3-6: Kinderlou Forest Golf Club; Valdosta, Georgia
Final Stage
Dec. 12-15: TPC Sawgrass (Valley) and Sawgrass Country Club; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida