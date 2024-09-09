2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry: Track scores as players pursue TOUR cards

For the second straight year, PGA TOUR cards will be available at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, which will be held Dec. 12-15 at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The top five and ties will earn an immediate promotion to golf’s highest level, with the remaining finishers at Final Stage earning varying levels of Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas membership based on finish.