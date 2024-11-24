FedExCup Fall update: Joel Dahmen keeps PGA TOUR card with emotional 6-under 64 in season’s final round

PGA TOUR rookie Hayden Springer entered the week at No. 128 on the FedExCup Fall and was projected No. 122 after a third-round 63 that moved him to T12 on the leaderboard. Yet Springer stalled in a final-round 70 that dropped him 18 spots into an eventual T30, and he finished the week at No. 127 on the FedExCup Fall. With one more birdie, he would have finished No. 125. “I think there's more for me,” Springer said afterward. “I know that I can … perform better and do it for a long time. I'm proud of myself and I'm proud of the fight, but I think that there's more in there.” … Michael Thorbjornsen shared third place into Sunday and was projected to move from No. 138 to No. 120 on the FedExCup Fall; he carded a final-round 69 to fall into eighth place, and he finished No. 129 on the final FedExCup Fall standings. It’s not a crucial blow for the Stanford alum, though, as he’s fully exempt in 2025 as No. 1 on the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking … Nos. 126-150 on the final FedExCup Fall standings retained conditional TOUR status for 2025, if not otherwise exempt. Joseph Bramlett finished T35 at The RSM Classic, moving from No. 147 to No. 146 on the FedExCup Fall and securing conditional status at minimum … Players who finished outside the top 125 on the FedExCup Fall can regain or improve TOUR status via PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. The top five finishers and ties at Q-School’s Final Stage, contested Dec. 12-15 at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club, will earn 2025 PGA TOUR membership.