How it works: Three-Victory Promotion

Winning three Korn Ferry Tour events in one season provides automatic TOUR membership, effective the following week. Perhaps the most famous example came in 2005, when Jason Gore won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour within a month – then won on the PGA TOUR that fall. His Korn Ferry Tour torrent came shortly after he played in the final group of the 2005 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.