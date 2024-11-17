Meet the 10 DP World Tour members who earned dual PGA TOUR membership for 2025

McKibbin turned pro in 2021 at age 18; he had planned to play collegiately at the University of Florida, but the COVID-19 pandemic altered his plans. He earned his DP World Tour card via the 2022 Challenge Tour, finishing No. 10 on the season-long standings, and earned his first DP World Tour title at the Porsche European Open. He didn’t win in 2024 but steady play carried the day, including a runner-up at the Italian Open and a solo fourth at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. McKibbin shared a heartfelt moment with McIlroy on Sunday afternoon in Dubai – with many more to come.