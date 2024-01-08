How Sentry winner Chris Kirk finds joy in his craft

Kirk is expected to leap to 21st in the Official World Golf Ranking, as well. It is his highest position since 2015. That is when Kirk was in the midst of his best seasons. He finished second in the 2014 FedExCup and represented the United States in the following year’s Presidents Cup. He was just starting to fulfill the promise that he’d displayed at the University of Georgia – where he won the Hogan Award as college golf’s top player and was part of arguably the strongest U.S. Walker Cup team in history – when the toll of the TOUR’s itinerant lifestyle, and the loneliness of hotel rooms, got the best of him.