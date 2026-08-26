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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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19D AGO

PGA Tour announces 2027 schedule through TOUR Championship

3 Min Read

Latest

(Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

(Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

Written by Staff

On Wednesday the PGA Tour unveiled the schedule for the 2027 FedExCup season through the TOUR Championship, beginning in January and culminating with the 21st edition of the FedExCup Playoffs.

The season will begin in California, with a trio of courses sharing host duties for The American Express (Jan. 18-24). It’s the first of three events in California to begin the year, along with The Sentry and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Sentry, the Tour's longstanding annual stop at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, will be played Jan. 25-30 as a full-field event and will feature the only scheduled Saturday finish on Tour.

The 2027 season will feature 36 tournaments, including THE PLAYERS Championship (March 8-14) and eight Signature Events.

The schedule will include one new event, the Sompo Championship, which will serve as the penultimate event of the regular season. Sompo joins the PGA Tour in a multi-year partnership that will see the global insurance and reinsurance organization sponsor a full-field event in 2027, and a PGA Tour Championship Series event beginning in 2028. The 2027 tournament will be contested on the North Course at Silverado Resort, which previously hosted a TOUR event from 2014-25, while the tournament will shift to a new venue and market in 2028.

The eight Signature Events will remain the same from 2026, beginning with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-7) and concluding with the Travelers Championship (June 21-27). The Cadillac Championship will now be played March 1-7 at Trump National Doral, while the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard moves to March 15-21. The other Signature Events include The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-21), RBC Heritage (April 12-18), Truist Championship (May 10-16) and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 31-June 6).

Signature Events include the top 50 players from the previous year’s FedExCup standings, as well as in-season qualifiers via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5. The three player-hosted Signature Events – The Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – will again feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties, plus anyone within 10 shots of the lead.

The major championship venues for 2027 include Augusta National Golf Club (The Masters), PGA Frisco (PGA Championship), Pebble Beach Golf Links (U.S. Open) and the Old Course at St. Andrews (The Open Championship).

The regular season will conclude with the GO by Raymond James, played Aug. 2-8 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Raymond James will take over as sponsor of the Tour's annual Greensboro-area stop, with the event set to be part of the PGA TOUR Championship Series in 2028.

The FedExCup Playoffs will follow, with the top 70 players looking to advance to the TOUR Championship. The FedEx St. Jude Championship (Aug. 9-15) will return to TPC Southwind in Memphis, while the BMW Championship (Aug. 16-22) shifts to Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey, the site of the 2017 Presidents Cup and a venue that last hosted a FedExCup Playoffs event in 2019.

From there, the Playoffs will conclude with the 30-man TOUR Championship (Aug. 23-29) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, where the FedExCup Champion will be crowned.

The 2027 FedExCup Fall schedule, along with information regarding eligibility criteria for the PGA Tour Championship Series and PGA Tour Challenger Series in 2028, will be announced at a later date. On Tuesday, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp shared additional details regarding the season-ending structure for the PGA Tour Championship Series that will be implemented in 2028.

Here’s a look at the full 2027 schedule in chronological order (*scroll below for key and more information):

DATETOURNAMENTCOURSELOCATIONFEDEXCUP POINTS
Jan. 18-24The American ExpressPGA WEST (Pete Dye Stadium Course,Nicklaus Tournament Course, La Quinta Country Club)La Quinta, California500
Jan. 25-30The Sentry (Saturday finish)Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course)San Diego, California500
Feb. 1-7AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am +Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf CoursePebble Beach, California700
Feb. 8-14WM Phoenix OpenTPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)Scottsdale, Arizona500
Feb. 15-21The Genesis Invitational +The Riviera Country ClubPacific Palisades, California700
Feb. 15-21TBDTBDTBD300
Feb. 22-28Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesPGA National Resort (The Champion Course)Palm Beach Gardens, Florida500
March 1-7Cadillac Championship +Trump National Doral (Blue Monster)Miami, Florida700
March 8-14THE PLAYERS ChampionshipTPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida750
March 15-21Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard +Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & LodgeOrlando, Florida700
March 22-28Texas Children's Houston OpenMemorial Park Golf CourseHouston, Texas500
March 29-4Valero Texas OpenTPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)San Antonio, Texas500
April 5-11Masters Tournament #Augusta National Golf ClubAugusta, Georgia750
April 12-18RBC Heritage +Harbour Town Golf LinksHilton Head Island, South Carolina700
April 19-25Zurich Classic of New OrleansTPC LouisianaAvondale, Louisiana400
April 26-May 2THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonTPC Craig RanchMcKinney, Texas500
May 3-9Valspar ChampionshipInnisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)Palm Harbor, Florida500
May 10-16Truist Championship +Quail Hollow ClubCharlotte, North Carolina700
May 10-16ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicDunes Golf and Beach ClubMyrtle Beach, South Carolina300
May 17-23PGA Championship #PGA FriscoFrisco, Texas750
May 24-30Charles Schwab ChallengeColonial Country ClubFort Worth, Texas500
May 31-June 6the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday +Muirfield Village Golf ClubDublin, Ohio700
June 7-13RBC Canadian OpenTPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course)Caledon, Ontario, Canada500
June 14-20U.S. Open #Pebble Beach Golf LinksPebble Beach, California750
June 21-27Travelers Championship +TPC River HighlandsCromwell, Connecticut700
June 28-July 4John Deere ClassicTPC Deere RunSilvis, Illinois500
July 5-11Genesis Scottish Open ^The Renaissance ClubNorth Berwick, Scotland500
July 5-11ISCO ChampionshipHurstbourne Country ClubLouisville, Kentucky300
July 12-18The Open Championship #St Andrews Links (Old Course)Fife, Scotland750
July 12-18Corales Puntacana ChampionshipPuntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)Punta Cana, Dominican Republic300
July 19-253M OpenTPC Twin CitiesBlaine, Minnesota500
July 26-Aug. 1Sompo ChampionshipSilverado Resort (North Course)Napa, California500
Aug. 2-8GO by Raymond JamesSedgefield Country ClubGreensboro, North Carolina500
Aug. 9-15FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipTPC SouthwindMemphis, Tennessee750
Aug. 16-22BMW ChampionshipLiberty National Golf ClubJersey City, New Jersey750
Aug. 23-29TOUR ChampionshipEast Lake Golf ClubAtlanta, Georgia

+ Signature Events
# Not PGA Tour co-sponsored
^ Co-sanctionedith DP World Tour
* FedExCup Fall schedule will be announced at a later date.

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Latest
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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