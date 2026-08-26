PGA Tour announces 2027 schedule through TOUR Championship
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(Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
On Wednesday the PGA Tour unveiled the schedule for the 2027 FedExCup season through the TOUR Championship, beginning in January and culminating with the 21st edition of the FedExCup Playoffs.
The season will begin in California, with a trio of courses sharing host duties for The American Express (Jan. 18-24). It’s the first of three events in California to begin the year, along with The Sentry and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Sentry, the Tour's longstanding annual stop at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, will be played Jan. 25-30 as a full-field event and will feature the only scheduled Saturday finish on Tour.
The 2027 season will feature 36 tournaments, including THE PLAYERS Championship (March 8-14) and eight Signature Events.
The schedule will include one new event, the Sompo Championship, which will serve as the penultimate event of the regular season. Sompo joins the PGA Tour in a multi-year partnership that will see the global insurance and reinsurance organization sponsor a full-field event in 2027, and a PGA Tour Championship Series event beginning in 2028. The 2027 tournament will be contested on the North Course at Silverado Resort, which previously hosted a TOUR event from 2014-25, while the tournament will shift to a new venue and market in 2028.
The eight Signature Events will remain the same from 2026, beginning with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 1-7) and concluding with the Travelers Championship (June 21-27). The Cadillac Championship will now be played March 1-7 at Trump National Doral, while the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard moves to March 15-21. The other Signature Events include The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-21), RBC Heritage (April 12-18), Truist Championship (May 10-16) and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 31-June 6).
Signature Events include the top 50 players from the previous year’s FedExCup standings, as well as in-season qualifiers via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5. The three player-hosted Signature Events – The Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – will again feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties, plus anyone within 10 shots of the lead.
The major championship venues for 2027 include Augusta National Golf Club (The Masters), PGA Frisco (PGA Championship), Pebble Beach Golf Links (U.S. Open) and the Old Course at St. Andrews (The Open Championship).
The regular season will conclude with the GO by Raymond James, played Aug. 2-8 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Raymond James will take over as sponsor of the Tour's annual Greensboro-area stop, with the event set to be part of the PGA TOUR Championship Series in 2028.
The FedExCup Playoffs will follow, with the top 70 players looking to advance to the TOUR Championship. The FedEx St. Jude Championship (Aug. 9-15) will return to TPC Southwind in Memphis, while the BMW Championship (Aug. 16-22) shifts to Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey, the site of the 2017 Presidents Cup and a venue that last hosted a FedExCup Playoffs event in 2019.
From there, the Playoffs will conclude with the 30-man TOUR Championship (Aug. 23-29) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, where the FedExCup Champion will be crowned.
The 2027 FedExCup Fall schedule, along with information regarding eligibility criteria for the PGA Tour Championship Series and PGA Tour Challenger Series in 2028, will be announced at a later date. On Tuesday, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp shared additional details regarding the season-ending structure for the PGA Tour Championship Series that will be implemented in 2028.
Here’s a look at the full 2027 schedule in chronological order (*scroll below for key and more information):
|DATE
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|LOCATION
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|Jan. 18-24
|The American Express
|PGA WEST (Pete Dye Stadium Course,Nicklaus Tournament Course, La Quinta Country Club)
|La Quinta, California
|500
|Jan. 25-30
|The Sentry (Saturday finish)
|Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course)
|San Diego, California
|500
|Feb. 1-7
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am +
|Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course
|Pebble Beach, California
|700
|Feb. 8-14
|WM Phoenix Open
|TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
|Scottsdale, Arizona
|500
|Feb. 15-21
|The Genesis Invitational +
|The Riviera Country Club
|Pacific Palisades, California
|700
|Feb. 15-21
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|300
|Feb. 22-28
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|PGA National Resort (The Champion Course)
|Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
|500
|March 1-7
|Cadillac Championship +
|Trump National Doral (Blue Monster)
|Miami, Florida
|700
|March 8-14
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
|750
|March 15-21
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard +
|Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
|Orlando, Florida
|700
|March 22-28
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|Memorial Park Golf Course
|Houston, Texas
|500
|March 29-4
|Valero Texas Open
|TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)
|San Antonio, Texas
|500
|April 5-11
|Masters Tournament #
|Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Georgia
|750
|April 12-18
|RBC Heritage +
|Harbour Town Golf Links
|Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
|700
|April 19-25
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|TPC Louisiana
|Avondale, Louisiana
|400
|April 26-May 2
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|TPC Craig Ranch
|McKinney, Texas
|500
|May 3-9
|Valspar Championship
|Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
|Palm Harbor, Florida
|500
|May 10-16
|Truist Championship +
|Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|700
|May 10-16
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Dunes Golf and Beach Club
|Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
|300
|May 17-23
|PGA Championship #
|PGA Frisco
|Frisco, Texas
|750
|May 24-30
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Colonial Country Club
|Fort Worth, Texas
|500
|May 31-June 6
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday +
|Muirfield Village Golf Club
|Dublin, Ohio
|700
|June 7-13
|RBC Canadian Open
|TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course)
|Caledon, Ontario, Canada
|500
|June 14-20
|U.S. Open #
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach, California
|750
|June 21-27
|Travelers Championship +
|TPC River Highlands
|Cromwell, Connecticut
|700
|June 28-July 4
|John Deere Classic
|TPC Deere Run
|Silvis, Illinois
|500
|July 5-11
|Genesis Scottish Open ^
|The Renaissance Club
|North Berwick, Scotland
|500
|July 5-11
|ISCO Championship
|Hurstbourne Country Club
|Louisville, Kentucky
|300
|July 12-18
|The Open Championship #
|St Andrews Links (Old Course)
|Fife, Scotland
|750
|July 12-18
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
|Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|300
|July 19-25
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities
|Blaine, Minnesota
|500
|July 26-Aug. 1
|Sompo Championship
|Silverado Resort (North Course)
|Napa, California
|500
|Aug. 2-8
|GO by Raymond James
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|500
|Aug. 9-15
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|TPC Southwind
|Memphis, Tennessee
|750
|Aug. 16-22
|BMW Championship
|Liberty National Golf Club
|Jersey City, New Jersey
|750
|Aug. 23-29
|TOUR Championship
|East Lake Golf Club
|Atlanta, Georgia
+ Signature Events
# Not PGA Tour co-sponsored
^ Co-sanctionedith DP World Tour
* FedExCup Fall schedule will be announced at a later date.