PGA Tour announces 2027 schedule through TOUR Championship

The schedule will include one new event, the Sompo Championship, which will serve as the penultimate event of the regular season. Sompo joins the PGA Tour in a multi-year partnership that will see the global insurance and reinsurance organization sponsor a full-field event in 2027, and a PGA Tour Championship Series event beginning in 2028. The 2027 tournament will be contested on the North Course at Silverado Resort, which previously hosted a TOUR event from 2014-25, while the tournament will shift to a new venue and market in 2028.