PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp's letter to fans on new season-ending structure coming in 2028

Since its inception, the PGA TOUR has been built around charitable giving. As the Future Competition Committee has worked to define a new competitive model, we have never lost sight of the role that philanthropy plays for this organization. We are in position to strengthen our philanthropic strategy for the future, which is accelerated by a generous donation from Tim and Holly Finchem. And much like we have done with our competitive model through the Future Competitions Committee, we will now evolve our approach to philanthropy with a similar level of focus, innovation and resources. As our platform grows, we can fulfill our mission even better – and that is our plan.