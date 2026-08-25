PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp's letter to fans on new season-ending structure coming in 2028
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'A new era begins’: PGA Tour unveils 2028 TOUR Championship match-play format
We have arrived at the TOUR Championship, marking the end of another great season on the PGA TOUR. While there is much to be said about the unforgettable moments that defined this season, I want to focus on the future – but to do that, we must reflect on our history.
Since its inception, the PGA TOUR has been built around charitable giving. As the Future Competition Committee has worked to define a new competitive model, we have never lost sight of the role that philanthropy plays for this organization. We are in position to strengthen our philanthropic strategy for the future, which is accelerated by a generous donation from Tim and Holly Finchem. And much like we have done with our competitive model through the Future Competitions Committee, we will now evolve our approach to philanthropy with a similar level of focus, innovation and resources. As our platform grows, we can fulfill our mission even better – and that is our plan.
On the competitive front, coming out of the announcement of our new TOUR structure beginning in 2028, we have received tremendous interest from fans and partners. Seven PGA TOUR Championship Series events have already been announced, and you will see more to follow soon. The full PGA TOUR Championship Series schedule will be unveiled during a televised event held at the PGA TOUR's headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Feb. 22, 2027.
With the PGA TOUR Championship Series taking shape, the next phase will be focused around the PGA TOUR Challenger Series, as we open the confirmation window for those events. Expect to see a significant number of them finalized ahead of THE PLAYERS Championship in 2027, with the full schedule being unveiled at next year's TOUR Championship.
Lastly, I want to address the future of the TOUR Championship and season-ending structure under our new model. Our fans have made clears that the current postseason format does not deliver a conclusion to the season worthy of the journey it took to get there. We listened, and I am excited to share that, beginning in 2028, the season-ending stretch will reimagine how we finish the year.
Our PGA TOUR Championship Series finale will award a trophy to the points leader in the season-long standings. Earning that top spot will be proof of an unassailably great season and arguably defining that player as the best in the world. From there, the battle for TOUR Champion begins.
Across a two-week match play competition, rotating annually among prestigious venues, the season's best will compete to earn the title of TOUR Champion. In this new format, the TOUR Championship will be the most difficult field to qualify for and the most difficult trophy to win – the ultimate finish to the PGA TOUR season.
Today marks another step forward as we continue to build the future of the PGA TOUR. Our commitment to delivering compelling competition to fans remains our north star, guiding everything we do. I am excited to share more with you as we continue to define the future.
Enjoy the TOUR Championship and, as always, thank you for your continued support and passion for the PGA TOUR.