ESPN to present linear coverage of FedExCup Playoffs

ESPN anchor Michael Eaves will host all of the network’s linear coverage, guiding fans through the action and setting the stage for the postseason race. Eaves will broadcast from PGA TOUR Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Further ESPN coverage details for the first two postseason events will be announced at a later date. Pairings for the season-ending TOUR Championship will be based on the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship.