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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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21D AGO

ESPN to present linear coverage of FedExCup Playoffs

2 Min Read

Company

Tommy Fleetwood closes out first TOUR win at East Lake, wins FedExCup

Tommy Fleetwood closes out first TOUR win at East Lake, wins FedExCup

Written by Staff

ESPN will expand its coverage of the PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs, bringing live coverage of the TOUR’s postseason to ESPN’s primary linear channel for the first time, with 12 total hours of playoff action airing across three weeks in August, in addition to more than 100 hours of coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App.

This further adds to ESPN’s linear PGA TOUR presentations this season, including showcasing the first and second rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open, coinciding with Brooks Koepka's return to the PGA TOUR.

ESPN linear coverage windows (12 total hours):

  • FedEx St. Jude Championship (Aug. 13-14): 9-11 a.m. ET
  • BMW Championship (Aug. 20-21): 10 a.m.-noon ET
  • TOUR Championship (Aug. 27–28): 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET

Fans can expect to see enhanced production elements across the two-hour ESPN windows during the first and second rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship, including extra cameras and drones, enhanced player audio, as well as 3D hole and course modeling from PGA TOUR Studios.

ESPN anchor Michael Eaves will host all of the network’s linear coverage, guiding fans through the action and setting the stage for the postseason race. Eaves will broadcast from PGA TOUR Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Further ESPN coverage details for the first two postseason events will be announced at a later date. Pairings for the season-ending TOUR Championship will be based on the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship.

The expanded coverage will be supported across ESPN’s studio show lineup, including "SportsCenter," "Get Up" and "The Pat McAfee Show."

Complementing ESPN’s linear windows, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will continue to provide full-day coverage during all four rounds of each FedExCup Playoffs event, with more than 100 hours scheduled across multiple concurrent streams – including marquee groups, featured groups, key holes and Betcast feeds – from the first tee shot of the day through the completion of play.

ESPN last carried live coverage of the TOUR Championship in 2006, the year prior to the inception of the FedExCup Playoffs.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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