ESPN to present linear coverage of FedExCup Playoffs
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Tommy Fleetwood closes out first TOUR win at East Lake, wins FedExCup
ESPN will expand its coverage of the PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs, bringing live coverage of the TOUR’s postseason to ESPN’s primary linear channel for the first time, with 12 total hours of playoff action airing across three weeks in August, in addition to more than 100 hours of coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App.
This further adds to ESPN’s linear PGA TOUR presentations this season, including showcasing the first and second rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open, coinciding with Brooks Koepka's return to the PGA TOUR.
ESPN linear coverage windows (12 total hours):
- FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 13-14): 9-11 a.m. ET
- BMW Championship (August 20-21): 10 a.m.-noon ET
- TOUR Championship (August 27–28): 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
Fans can expect to see enhanced production elements across the two-hour ESPN windows during the first and second rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship, including extra cameras and drones, enhanced player audio, as well as 3D hole and course modeling from PGA TOUR Studios.
Further ESPN coverage details for the first two postseason events will be announced at a later date. Pairings for the season-ending TOUR Championship will be based on the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship.
The expanded coverage will be supported across ESPN’s studio show lineup, including "SportsCenter," "Get Up" and "The Pat McAfee Show."
Complementing ESPN’s linear windows, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will continue to provide full-day coverage during all four rounds of each FedExCup Playoffs event, with more than 100 hours scheduled across multiple concurrent streams – including marquee groups, featured groups, key holes and Betcast feeds – from the first tee shot of the day through the completion of play.
ESPN last carried live coverage of the TOUR Championship in 2006, the year prior to the inception of the FedExCup Playoffs.