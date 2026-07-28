Sompo welcomed as PGA TOUR Championship Series sponsor

James Shea, CEO of Sompo Property and Casualty, said: “We are proud to partner with the PGA TOUR at such an exciting moment for the sport and to help shape the future of one of its premier events. This partnership represents a major opportunity for Sompo to further expand our global brand awareness and showcase the strength of our business to customers, partners and communities around the world. As a multi-year sponsor of the PGA TOUR Championship Series, we are pleased to support a premier platform that reflects the same values of excellence, discipline and high performance, as well as a sense of responsibility to give back to our communities.”