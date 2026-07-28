Sompo welcomed as PGA TOUR Championship Series sponsor
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Sompo is set to sponsor a full-field PGA TOUR event in 2027 at Napa’s Silverado Resort which will transition to PGA TOUR Championship Series event in 2028 at a new location. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and HAMILTON, Bermuda –The PGA TOUR and Sompo announced Tuesday a new multi-year partnership that will make Sompo the sponsor of a full-field PGA TOUR tournament beginning in 2027 and continuing as a new PGA TOUR Championship Series event beginning in 2028.
The partnership will debut at Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California, where Sompo will become the sponsor of an event from July 26-Aug. 1, 2027. The partnership will continue into a new era in 2028, when the event transitions to the PGA TOUR Championship Series and relocates to a market that will be announced at a later date.
“Just a few weeks after we announced our new competitive model, we are delighted to welcome Sompo as the first new sponsor supporting the PGA TOUR Championship Series that will launch in 2028,” said Dhruv Prasad, PGA TOUR chief commercial officer. “We look forward to debuting this partnership in Napa in 2027 and are excited to announce its future home in a new market for the PGA TOUR in the coming months.”
James Shea, CEO of Sompo Property and Casualty, said: “We are proud to partner with the PGA TOUR at such an exciting moment for the sport and to help shape the future of one of its premier events. This partnership represents a major opportunity for Sompo to further expand our global brand awareness and showcase the strength of our business to customers, partners and communities around the world. As a multi-year sponsor of the PGA TOUR Championship Series, we are pleased to support a premier platform that reflects the same values of excellence, discipline and high performance, as well as a sense of responsibility to give back to our communities.”
First announced in June 2026, the PGA TOUR Championship Series will feature the PGA TOUR’s top performers competing head-to-head across the season. There will be approximately 23-24 events, inclusive of THE PLAYERS Championship, major championships, postseason and international team events (Presidents Cup, Ryder Cup), with the season running from February through August.
Tournament names, venues and dates, as well as the complete 2028 PGA TOUR Championship Series schedule, will be announced at a later date.
The 2027 Sompo-sponsored event will be broadcast on CBS, Golf Channel and three properties produced from PGA TOUR Studios, including PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, PGA TOUR Radio on Sirius XM and the World Feed.
The 2027 full-field event will be contested as a 72-hole, stroke-play competition featuring a 144-player field with a 36-hole cut to the top 65 (and ties). Positioned in one of the most meaningful stretches of the PGA TOUR season, the tournament will deliver added competitive consequence as players jockey for position ahead of the playoffs.
The North Course at Silverado Resort has hosted several PGA TOUR events throughout its history, including annual tournaments from 1968 through 1980 and 2014 through 2025. Recent winners on the Robert Trent Jones-designed course have included PGA TOUR stars Scottie Scheffler (2025), Sahith Theegala (2023) and Max Homa (2021, 2022).