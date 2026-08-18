PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
23D AGO

BMW Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for final round

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 3 | BMW Championship

Highlights | Round 3 | BMW Championship

The BMW Championship takes place at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, featuring a $20 million purse. The course plays to 7,448 yards with a par of 70. Scottie Scheffler won the tournament last year at 15 under.

The reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark has a commanding five-shot lead through three rounds at 17 under, firing a 5-under 65 on Moving Day after opening his round with a double bogey. He will be in the final pairing Sunday with world No. 2 Rory McIlroy (12 under), and two-time BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay also shares second place. Cantlay is attempting to play his way into the TOUR Championship next week.

Chris Gotterup, a three-time winner in the 2026 season, and Gary Woodland are tied for fourth at 11 under.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television:

  • Sunday: noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App:

  • Sunday: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on the ESPN App and consists of four streams:

  • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
  • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
  • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
  • Betcast featured hole (Stream 4): Coverage of one pivotal hole with live betting insights

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Featured Groups

SUNDAY

Marquee groups

  • 9:39 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Bud Cauley
  • 12:17 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

Featured Groups

Featured holes

  • No. 13 (par 3), No. 16 (par 3)

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
27D AGO
PGA TOUR this week: BMW Championship facts and figures
Latest
Image for article.
28D AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at BMW Championship
Latest
Image for article.
27D AGO
BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club: Course preview and FAQs
Latest
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW