BMW Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for final round

The reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark has a commanding five-shot lead through three rounds at 17 under, firing a 5-under 65 on Moving Day after opening his round with a double bogey. He will be in the final pairing Sunday with world No. 2 Rory McIlroy (12 under), and two-time BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay also shares second place. Cantlay is attempting to play his way into the TOUR Championship next week.