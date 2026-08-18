BMW Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for final round
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Highlights | Round 3 | BMW Championship
The BMW Championship takes place at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, featuring a $20 million purse. The course plays to 7,448 yards with a par of 70. Scottie Scheffler won the tournament last year at 15 under.
The reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark has a commanding five-shot lead through three rounds at 17 under, firing a 5-under 65 on Moving Day after opening his round with a double bogey. He will be in the final pairing Sunday with world No. 2 Rory McIlroy (12 under), and two-time BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay also shares second place. Cantlay is attempting to play his way into the TOUR Championship next week.
Chris Gotterup, a three-time winner in the 2026 season, and Gary Woodland are tied for fourth at 11 under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App:
- Sunday: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on the ESPN App and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast featured hole (Stream 4): Coverage of one pivotal hole with live betting insights
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured Groups
SUNDAY
Marquee groups
- 9:39 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Bud Cauley
- 12:17 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
Featured Groups
- 9:17 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox
- 10:06 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Si Woo Kim
- 12:50 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Michael Brennan
Featured holes
- No. 13 (par 3), No. 16 (par 3)