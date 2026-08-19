Who to watch: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele among stars to watch on ESPN at BMW Championship

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Åberg are among top name who'll lead the coverage window on Thursday, while Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele highlight the Friday window. First and second round coverage will air on ESPN from 10 a.m.-noon ET, hosted by ESPN anchor Michael Eaves who'll guide fans through the action and set the stage for the postseason race. Eaves will broadcast from PGA TOUR Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.