Who to watch: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele among stars to watch on ESPN at BMW Championship
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Bubble players, betting storylines to watch at BMW Championship
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ST. LOUIS – Linear coverage on ESPN returns for the BMW Championship and fans tuned into the worldwide leader in sports will see a litany of top players taking on Bellerive Country Club.
Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Åberg are among top name who'll lead the coverage window on Thursday, while Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele highlight the Friday window. First and second round coverage will air on ESPN from 10 a.m.-noon ET, hosted by ESPN anchor Michael Eaves who'll guide fans through the action and set the stage for the postseason race. Eaves will broadcast from PGA TOUR Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The efforts are part of ESPN’s expanded coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs, providing 12 total hours of playoff action to a broader audience, in addition to more than 100 hours of coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App. The initiative debuted at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week. ESPN will also air first- and second-round play at the TOUR Championship next week.
Golf Channel will continue its regular coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs. The following groups will be prominently featured during Golf Channel’s Thursday coverage: Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick, Chris Gotterup and Tommy Fleetwood and McIlroy and Schauffele. On Friday afternoon, Wyndham Clark and Sam Burns, Cameron Young and Si Woo Kim and Akshay Bhatia and Hideki Matsuyama will headline Golf Channel.
Complementing ESPN’s linear windows, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App continues to provide full-day coverage during all four rounds of each FedExCup Playoffs event, with more than 100 hours scheduled across multiple concurrent streams – including marquee groups, featured groups, key holes and Betcast feeds – from the first tee shot of the day through the completion of play.
Before last week, ESPN last carried live coverage of the TOUR Championship in 2006, the year before the inception of the FedExCup Playoffs. The expanded coverage will be supported across ESPN’s studio show lineup, including "SportsCenter," "Get Up" and "The Pat McAfee Show."