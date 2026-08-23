Top 30 update: Rickie Fowler misses as Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay, Robert MacIntyre advance to TOUR Championship

MacIntyre’s battle was impressive in its own right. The Scotsman shot 82 in the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week and withdrew because of right knee pain. He later revealed he had a cyst in his knee and that it felt like “someone was stabbing me in the bottom of the hamstring” in Memphis. That he was able to turn it around within the week and play his way from No. 36 to No. 25 was a feat worth celebrating.