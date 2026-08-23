Top 30 update: Rickie Fowler misses as Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay, Robert MacIntyre advance to TOUR Championship
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Highlights | Round 4 | BMW Championship
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ST. LOUIS – The silence lingers when you know there’s nothing more you can do. When the dozens of tournaments, hundreds of rounds and thousands of shots didn’t amount to enough.
Rickie Fowler stood next to his bag, just outside the scoring area at Bellerive Country Club. Forty yards away, fans screamed for his attention. Fowler’s caddie, wife and agent stood beside him quietly.
“Good season, Rick,” one said, consoling him.
As Fowler headed over to sign autographs, his team began looking at the projections. Was there any chance, however slight, he might make it to the TOUR Championship?
The gears started spinning and although the answer began showing itself, it wasn’t the one they wanted. So they kept looking, hoping, hypothesizing how it still might work. Eventually, the reality set in. It wasn’t going to be enough.
Fowler was one of three players to drop out of the FedExCup Playoffs top 30, supplanted by strong performances elsewhere that ended their season. Fowler will not play the TOUR Championship. He’s only made it once in the last seven seasons. Kurt Kitayama and Bud Cauley were the others to drop out.
One’s loss is another’s gain. Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay and Robert MacIntyre made it through with impressive weeks. The difficulty of playing on the bubble was exemplified by Woodland as he holed his par putt on the par-4 18th, repeatedly tapping on his heart and looking to the sky.
“I'm glad this week's over with, but I'm proud of where I'm going next week,” said Woodland.
Gary Woodland drains 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at BMW Championship
The 42-year-old American had the easiest mathematical pathway to begin the week at No 31 in the FedExCup. That didn’t make the performance easy. Woodland continues to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder from the brain tumor he had removed three years ago. Large crowds and loud noises are triggers. He dealt with plenty on the weekend, playing in the final group Saturday and then fighting to keep his season alive on Sunday.
“I tried to block it out yesterday and I couldn't do it. It drained me,” Woodland said. “Today, I tried to embrace it. So I'm proud of myself for coming with a different mindset today than I did yesterday. I played, outside of one really bad shot, I played beautifully today.”
Woodland finished in a tie for fourth at 12-under and jumped to 18th in the FedExCup. He will play his first TOUR Championship since 2019, the year he won the U.S. Open.
MacIntyre’s battle was impressive in its own right. The Scotsman shot 82 in the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week and withdrew because of right knee pain. He later revealed he had a cyst in his knee and that it felt like “someone was stabbing me in the bottom of the hamstring” in Memphis. That he was able to turn it around within the week and play his way from No. 36 to No. 25 was a feat worth celebrating.
“It's great,” MacIntyre said. “It's good to extend the season on the PGA TOUR an extra week. Satisfying round of golf today. It was absolutely beautiful.”
Robert MacIntyre's 153-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at BMW Championship
Cantlay was the last to secure a spot and began the week with the toughest task of the trio. He entered the tournament 43rd in the FedExCup. Cantlay finished runner-up with a Sunday 68 and moved to 19th in the standings.
By qualifying for the TOUR Championship, the 30 players lock in exemptions for the 2027 major championships. They also secure a two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR.
The reality for those who missed is less rosy.
Patrick Cantlay's 185-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at BMW Championship
Fowler will play some events in the FedExCup Fall. He needs to keep his world ranking up. Currently 44th, he must remain in the top 50 by year’s end to qualify for the Masters. He’s missed 10 majors in the last seven years and would prefer for that not to grow. The two-year exemption mattered, too. Fowler’s membership isn’t guaranteed beyond 2027. They are the conversations Fowler was hoping to avoid.
Many shared Fowler’s disappointment. After J.T. Poston finished, his caddie Aaron Fleener stared at a television to catch a glimpse of his player’s chances.
“I don’t like rooting against anyone,” Fleener said.
That’s the position they found themselves. Poston planned to spend the afternoon at the zoo with his wife and daughter — anything to keep his mind off the FedExCup. Kitayama was headed back to his hotel. He hadn’t booked any flights yet. It’s either Las Vegas for a trip home, or one more week on the road in Atlanta.
The week was best summed up by 46-year-old Adam Scott, who did enough to stay inside the top 30. As he approached scoring, he found his manager and they embraced.
“Survived,” Scott said. “We survived.”