Rory McIlroy vaults into final pairing in remarkable turnaround at BMW Championship

McIlroy is in the final pairing at Bellerive Country Club but a distant five strokes back of leader Wyndham Clark (17 under). Even still, this tournament has already proven to be a resounding success. A week after looking lost in Memphis, McIlroy is contending while recovering his swing on the fly. After rounds of 64 and 69 in the opening two days, the world No. 2 fired a 5-under 65 on Saturday to vault into a tie for second at 12 under.