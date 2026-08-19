‘I’m not the Player of the Year, no chance’: Top players agree Scottie Scheffler is frontrunner for fifth straight award

McIlroy was on the outskirts of those conversations for part of the season. Any winner of the Masters is bound to be considered. McIlroy has not built on it, though. He’s played only seven events since and contended in none of them. Last week, he might as well have been a fan, losing to Scheffler by 15 shots over their two rounds together. That prompted McIlroy to return to Florida for a day to work with his coach Michael Bannon and caddie Harry Diamond.