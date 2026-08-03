PGA TOUR Championship Series begins taking shape with tournament announcements

First introduced by PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp last month at the Travelers Championship, the TOUR will feature a new competitive structure beginning in 2028. Players will be split between two series of tournaments, the PGA TOUR Championship Series and the PGA TOUR Challenger Series. The best in the world will compete regularly against each other on the PGA TOUR Championship Series, which will feature a schedule of 23 to 24 events inclusive of the majors, THE PLAYERS Championship, a reimagined postseason and an annual team event (Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup).